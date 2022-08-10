Michael Jordan 1998 NBA Finals Jersey Could Sell For $5M At Auction

The Michael Jordan 1998 NBA Finals jersey is expected to sell for about $5 million at the Sotheby’s Auction House. The auction house declares the jersey a ‘high-value item,’ needless to say.

From the main website, the jersey could sell for between $3 million-$5 million. The auction house is open for online bids from Sept. 6–14. This Finals series was also the most watched in NBA history.

The Michael Jordan game-worn jersey with the Chicago Bulls is from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. The date of the game was June 3, 1998, and the Jazz won 88-85 at Delta Center.

In a statement released by Sotheby’s, a spokesperson said: “Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 jersey is among the most highly-desired pieces of sports memorabilia, and the present example is one of just two Finals jerseys to ever appear at auction, from any of his six championships.”

The GOAT ended Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals with 33 points off 13-of-29 (44.8%) shooting from the field. Of course, the 1997-98 season is referred to as Jordan’s “Last Dance” season.

Furthermore, the Bulls went on to win the series in six games, completing a second three-peat. Jordan won his sixth NBA championship and Finals MVP. It was a legendary run.

Michael Jordan 1998 NBA Finals Jersey is worth $5 million

Jordan’s memorabilia won’t be the first NBA jersey to sell for millions this year. Earlier in June, Kobe Bryant’s game-worn playoff jersey from his rookie year sold for $2.73 million at an auction.

According to the Invictus: Part I auction info, the description reads: “Red is perhaps the most coveted colorway in terms of Jordan 1998 NBA Finals jerseys due to the celebrated imagery associated with the famous photo “The Last Shot.”

Following the 1998 NBA Finals, the jersey was featured on the front cover of Sports Illustrated. Plus, it was shown in Episode X of Jordan’s documentary The Last Dance.

From the Invictus: Part I auction report, Jordan donated $5 million to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in 2016, and he gave the museum one of his 1996 NBA Finals home jerseys.

