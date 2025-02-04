It seems that in recent years, Marcus Jordan has made the news headlines for all the wrong reasons. Michael’s son was all over social media this past year when he had a sentimental relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa, despite disapproval, but the couple eventually called it quits and moved on.

This time around, the 34-year-old was arrested in Central Florida on Monday night, as local officials confirmed that he was in possession of drugs and even resisted arrest. Marcus James Jordan was booked into a jail this Tuesday morning, as it can be seen in the Orange County Corrections Department online records.

According to recent reports from the sheriff’s office spokesperson, Michael’s son is expected to be released later today after posting a $4,000 bond. Details of the arrest are yet to be revealed, as it is still unclear if Marcus had obtained an attorney in the case and has opted to stay quiet in the meantime.

Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan has been arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail for cocaine possession and resisting arrest pic.twitter.com/tPrnCoy2pT — Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) February 4, 2025

All that is known up to this point, is the the 34-year-old was in possession of cocaine and was also charged for driving under the influence of drugs. The same spokesperson later revealed that an arraignment date on the charges had not been set as of Tuesday morning.

Marcus, who tried his luck as a basketball player and became a guard for the Central Florida Knights team, has spent his past years trying to make his way into the world with his celebrity status. However, the Chicago native has had little success under the spotlight.

Michael Jordan has five children, and Marcus is his second oldest, born after Jeffrey, who also tried out as a basketball athlete and is now 36 years of age. The imprisoned Jordan was also a contestant on Season 2 of “Traitors, a reality TV competition steaming on Peacock.

This is a developing story and more details should surface in the coming hours, as Marcus is yet to speak with the press or share his perspective on the charges.