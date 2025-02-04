Michael Malone Says Nuggets Not Trading Michael Porter Jr.

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone says the team is not trading forward Michael Porter Jr.

These comments followed the Nuggets’ 125-113 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in which Porter Jr. scored a season-high 36 points. He did so on 12-of-22 shooting that included seven triples.

Porter Jr. has had his name floating across several rumors, most notably a month ago when Zach LaVine was considered a possible acquisition by the Nuggets.

LaVine was acquired by the Sacramento Kings in a three-team deal including the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls.

“No, because we’re not trading Michael Porter,” Malone said when asked if he’s spoken to Porter Jr. about trade rumors. “So, I’m not touching base with anybody on that. … And if there’s something coming, obviously [Nuggets GM Calvin Booth] will talk with me and I’m sure we’ll communicate with whatever players. But Michael is a really important piece, he helped us win a championship.”

Nuggets Taking False Confidence In Improved Performances?

When the Porter Jr. rumors first started swirling, it was because Denver was stumbling through the season and looking short of title contender status.

The team was 16-13 at one point and coming off a drubbing by the Cleveland Cavaliers where the Nuggets surrendered 149 points.

Denver has since gone 15-6, most notably improving after inserting Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup. Since Dec. 28, the Nuggets have posted the league’s second-best offensive rating at 123.2 points per-100 possessions but are 25th in defense allowing 116.9 points per-100.

There have been no real signature wins over the course of these 21 games, the most difficult opponents defeated including the L.A. Clippers, San Antonio Spurs, and Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic. They lost by 12 to the Boston Celtics, 20 to the Houston Rockets, 29 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and 10 to the New York Knicks.

On the season, the Nuggets rank third in offense and 23rd in defense. Winning a title with the 23rd-best defense is a pipe dream.

Depth Still A Significant Concern

With Westbrook in the starting lineup alongside Jamal Murray, there is no true backup point guard on the bench.

Julian Strawther has had his moments as a scorer off the bench but nothing to make you believe he’s ready to make a meaningful postseason impact. Christian Braun has shown improvement from last season and is probably the brightest of the young spots in Denver’s season.

Peyton Watson has been a positive contributor on the defensive side of the ball but was just ruled out for at least four weeks with a knee sprain.

DeAndre Jordan, Jalen Pickett, and Hunter Tyson are not difference makers.

Zeke Nnaji and Dario Saric are probably two players the Nuggets will look to dangle in trades in the hopes of improving the roster on the back end. Those are far from tantalizing names for opposing teams, which is why Porter Jr.’s name was being thrown around to begin with.

The Nuggets have been linked with Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter as well as Bogdan Bogdanovic. Toronto’s Chris Boucher has also been associated with Denver in recent times.

There’s two days to make something happen.