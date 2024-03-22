Michael Porter Jr. became the Denver Nuggets’ all-time single-season leader in 3-pointers made during Thursday night’s 113-100 win over the New York Knicks.

Porter passed Dale Ellis with 193 3s made this season on 478 attempts (40.4%). He scored 31 points on 13-of-16 (81.3%) shooting from the field and 3-of-6 (50%) from 3-point range.

Ellis made 192 3s in all 82 games played of the 1996-97 season. Porter set the franchise mark in his 69th appearance this season, and there are still 12 games left of the regular season.

Michael Porter Jr. moves into 1st all-time on the @nuggets single-season 3-pointers made list 👏 Michael Porter Jr., 2023-24: 193

Dale Ellis, 1996-97: 192 pic.twitter.com/cAVxMcuUvR — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 22, 2024



Randy Foye is third on Denver’s list with 189 3s made in 2013-14, followed by Porter again (188 3s in 2022-23), J.R. Smith (180 3s in 2008-09), Jamal Murray (172 3s in 2022-23), and Porter again (170 3s in 2020-21).

Moreover, Porter has averaged 21.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 32.3 minutes per game since his vacation to Mexico over the All-Star break. He has also averaged 3.1 3-pointers on 7.1 attempts since then.

“I told him just now, ‘Go to Cabo whenever you want. I’ll pay for it,’” Nuggets coach Michael Malone joked.

Denver Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. has played in a career-high 69 games, averaging 31.8 MPG this season

Additionally, it was Porter’s fourth 30-point game this season. In his fifth season, the 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 17.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and a career-high 31.8 minutes per game.

“But Cabo was a great break,” said Porter, who attributed breaking the Nuggets’ 3-point mark to staying healthy and playing in a career-high 69 games this season. “I needed it for sure. … That’s a record that has to do with making 3s, but that’s also a record that has to do with playing games.”

Porter made a season-high seven 3-pointers in a 134-124 win over the Houston Rockets on Nov. 29 and in a 117-109 victory against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 14.

Michael Porter Jr. on making Nuggets 3P history: “That’s a record that has to do with making threes, but that’s also a record that has to do with playing games.” “The fact that I’ve been available pretty much every game, that’s what I think I’m more proud of.” — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) March 22, 2024



With 12 games remaining of the regular season, the Nuggets are 49-21 and sit second behind the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder (48-20) in the Western Conference standings. Denver leads the No. 3-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (47-22) by 1 1/2 games.

“We’re playing at a high level,” Malone said. “The challenge is with 12 [games] to go can we continue to keep this up and stay healthy while doing so? Our players deserve so much credit for their mindset and approach every single night.”

The Nuggets visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.