Michigan appears to be the leading contender to land one of the top basketball recruits in the class of 2024, John Bol. The 7-foot-2, 190-pound center is ranked as the 25th overall recruit by ESPN and is one of head coach Juwan Howard’s top targets for the class.

Bol Only Visiting Schools He Has Good Relationships With

While Bol has only been on official visits to Michigan and Missouri so far, it seems that the Wolverines have established a strong relationship with him. Bol has indicated that he is looking for a school that has a clear plan for his future success and with Michigan’s recent success on the court and Howard’s track record of developing players, it seems that they are offering just that.

“I’d like to visit whichever schools I’ve formed the best relationship with and shown me the best plan for my future success,” Bol said about his recruitment. And of course, Michigan is just one of two schools Bol’s officially visited at this point.

Famous Last Name, But Not Family

Despite sharing a last name with NBA players Manute Bol and Bol Bol, John Bol is not related to either of them. However, he is a gifted athlete in his own right. Bol’s agility and ability to move are not typical for someone his size, and he has significant defensive upside. He excels at putbacks and lobs, making him a valuable addition to any team.

Assuming that Bol chooses to commit to Michigan, he would undoubtedly make a significant impact on the team. Howard has done an excellent job of developing players since taking over as head coach, and Bol would be the next in line. With his size and skill set, he would give Michigan a significant advantage in the paint, and he would be a valuable asset on both ends of the court.

It remains to be seen when Bol will make his commitment official, but all indications suggest that Michigan is the leading contender for his services. Assuming that they do land him, it would be a significant recruiting coup for the program and would put them in an excellent position to continue their success on the court.