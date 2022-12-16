Milwaukee Bucks’ Joe Ingles Eyeing Return For Next Monday After Torn ACL

The Milwaukee Bucks have the second best record in the NBA right now at 20-8 and they are also first place in the Central Division. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are 7-3 in their last ten games. Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton each missed some time early in the season, but have both found their way back on the court. A free agent who sighed with Milwaukee in the offseason is set to make his season debut after tearing his ACL last season.

Joe Ingles in eyeing to make his return to the NBA after tearing his left ACL and being away from the court for ten-months. Reports say that he is likely to make his season debut against the New Orleans Pelicans next Monday. He’d spent the last eight seasons with the Jazz, but is looking to prove his worth for the Bucks this season. Ingles is an elite three-point shooter with a 41 percent career average. Milwaukee would love that kind of offensive production from him.

NBA betting sites have the Bucks at (+600) to win the Finals this season.

ESPN Sources: After nearly 10 months of rehabilitation on a torn left ACL, Milwaukee Bucks forward Joe Ingles is targeting his return vs. New Orleans on Monday. Once Ingles successfully completes a final 5-on-5 workout Saturday, that’ll be the last hurdle in his comeback. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 16, 2022

Joe Ingles to make season debut for the Milwaukee Bucks

The final step of his rehabilitation process is a 5-on-5 workout on Saturday. If all goes well there, Ingles will likely be gracing the NBA court for the first time in ten months. He’d been ramping up to play by getting some games in with the Bucks G League affiliate. Ingles fits the mold of what the Bucks are looking for. They want a hardnosed player that is reliable and can be consistent.

Joe Ingles is out here shooting again pregame. pic.twitter.com/hWGuwsVeTc — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) December 10, 2022

From 2016-2019, Ingles played in 82 games each season, while also not shooting less than 39 percent from deep in that span as well. He suffered a season-ending knee injury on Jan. 30 of last year. The Jazz shipped him off in a trade to the Portland Trail Blazers, but Ingles never played for them. For the first time in his career next Monday he’ll be wearing a different uniform in the NBA.