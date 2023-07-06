While most of the top free agents are off the market, teams are still signing key rotation players. Summer League is a chance for those types of players to show their worth and earn a roster spot. Today, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to lock up one of their restricted free agents. Undrafted SG AJ Green has agreed to a multi-year contract with the Bucks. The first year of his contract is fully guaranteed.

If you didn’t know who AJ Green was until this article, it’s not surprising. Last season was his rookie year in the NBA and he appeared in 35 games for the Bucks. Green averaged just (9.9) minutes per game and proved his three-point shooting was something the team needed.

The 23-year-old shot an impressive (.419) percent from deep last season. At six-foot-four, Green offers length and versatility in the guard position. While shooting from beyond the arc is his niche right now, he has the traits to be a solid pro in the NBA.

Free agent guard AJ Green has agreed to a multi-year contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, with the first year fully guaranteed, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Agent Matt Bollero of ProMondo Sports negotiated the contract. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2023

AJ Green was rewarded with a multi-year contract from Milwaukee this offseason

Last season, Green was a two-way player for the Bucks. He split time between Milwaukee in the NBA and the Wisconsin Herd in the G League. Green played in 7 games for the Herd and averaged (21.1) points on (.405) percent shooting from deep.

His playing time was limited in the NBA, but he proved that he can space the floor for Milwaukee. This season, Adrian Griffin is the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks after Mike Budenholzer was fired. Griffin has a well-documented past in player development in the NBA.

Green can use the expertise of his head coach to grow into the role that Milwaukee wants him to play. They already have a solid roster with elite talent. Getting a consistent marksman from range in AJ Green would only be an added bonus. This is a low-risk high-reward move for the Bucks.

If Green grows into a larger role and plays well, they will fully guarantee the rest of his contract. If he crumbles under the pressure, they can let him go without losing out on a lot of money. Clearly, the Bucks believe in Green, otherwise, they would not have signed him to his first standard NBA contract.