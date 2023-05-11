Main Page
Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday won the 2022-23 Twyman-Stokes NBA Teammate of the Year Award, the third time he’s received this honor
Since the 2012-13 season, the NBA has presented the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. The annual honor recognizes the best teammate based on selfless play, leadership on and off the court, and a number of other criteria. Winning the award this season is Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday. This is the second year in a row he’s won the award.
Holiday has won the NBA’s Teammate of the Year Award in three of the last four NBA seasons. He received 57 first-place votes and 1,359 total points. More than 400 players around the league cast their votes among the four finalists and Holiday took home the honor once again.
Finishing in second place was Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges with 39 first-place votes and 1,190 total points. Steph Curry from the Golden State Warriors came in third. He had 42 first-place votes and 1,117 total points.
No player has taken home this honor more than once in their career besides Holiday. After the league announced today that he is the 2022-23 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year, Holiday is a three-time winner of the Award. He’s won it in back-to-back seasons and in the 2019-20 season when he was still with the New Orleans Pelicans.
The prestigious award is named after Jack Twyman and Maurice Stokes. They were teammates on the Rochester/Cincinnati Royals from 1955 to 1958. Sadly, Stokes was injured on the final day of the 1957-58 season. He went into a coma afterward and was ultimately paralyzed. His teammate Jack Twyman became his legal guardian and advocate and supported Stokes until his death in 1970.
In the 2022-23 regular season, Jrue Holiday averaged (19.3) points, (5.1) rebounds, and (7.4) assists in 67 games stated. He also earned his second career all-star selection this season along with his fifth All-Defensive selection. Holiday and the Bucks were bounced in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs this season in five games by the Miami Heat.
