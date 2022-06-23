NBA Draft 2022: Top 3 Most Overrated Prospects

With the 2022 NBA Draft scheduled for tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET, our NBA Draft 2022 analysts have researched the top 3 most overrated prospects. Yesterday, we discussed our underrated prospects for this year’s draft. But which players will likely not live up to the hype? Continue reading to view our list of the top 3 most overrated prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Top 3 Most Overrated Prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft

There were several candidates to keep an eye on for the 2022 NBA Draft. However, in the end, our team believes Paolo Banchero will have an average NBA career. If you consider that overrated, then fine. According to BetOnline odds, Banchero has second-best +275 odds of getting drafted first overall ahead of Jabari Smith Jr. And the Duke forward possesses the best -1200 odds of receiving the No. 3 overall selection.

So, considering we believe there are better prospects for our top 3 most overrated prospects list, Banchero is not really an overrated prospect per se. Notable prospects shown below include Keegan Murray, Ochai Agbaji and Dalen Terry. Not to worry, these are just opinions. If the college players here go on to have long, successful playing careers in the NBA, then more power to these prospects.

Keegan Murray | Iowa

Age: 21 | Height: 6’8″ | Weight: 215 lbs. | Position: SF

First off, Keegan Murray has favored +140 odds of being selected at No. 5 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. As of right now, the Pistons have the fifth selection in the first round. Nonetheless, per sources, the Kings had a casual meeting with De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Murray as well. The forward might be a better fit in Sacramento over Jaden Ivey.

Anyway, why is Murray considered overrated? Well, he’s turning 22 years old this August, and the forward is a top 5 pick in this year’s draft. Youth is important in professional sports, especially in the NBA where speed and endurance are crucial. Just look at how early Kobe Bryant and LeBron James got drafted. Plus, our experts believe that Murray will be unable to play at an All-Star level in his 30’s.

In 35 games played with Iowa in his 2021-22 sophomore season, Murray averaged 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He led the Big Ten in scoring last season, and he finished second in total rebounds (303). And Murray had the third-highest true shooting percentage in his conference (63%). These are all logical reasons why he deserves to be a top 5 pick in this year’s draft.

Though, we don’t think he’ll be able to maintain the same level of success in the NBA. Equally important, his offensive rating last season in the NCAA was 134.6, ranking third overall. Also, he led the Big Ten in this metric. To add to the accomplishments above, Murray was named consensus first-team All-American, selected first-team All-Big Ten and won the Karl Malone Award.

Ochai Agbaji | Kansas

Age: 22 | Height: 6’5″ | Weight: 215 lbs. | Position: SG

Next, Ochai Agbaji is one of the best guards in the 2022 NBA Draft. But similar to Murray, Agbaji’s age is working against him. He is a mid-second round prospect. Based on ESPN’s draft statistics list by metric, he doesn’t rank in the top 40 for rebounds, assists, steals or blocks. Considering this information, he’s only most overrated if a team selects him in the first round. Other “most overrated prospects” articles for this year’s draft are on the main page.

Furthermore, Murray helped the Jayhawks win their fourth championship in the NCAA Tournament. In Kansas’ 72-69 win over North Carolina, Agbaji accumulated 12 points and 3.0 rebounds in 37 minutes played. Could he have played better down the stretch? In a total of 39 games played in his 2021-22 senior season, the guard averaged 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

While his senior year was his best season in the NCAA, it would have benefitted his professional career had he gotten drafted last year or the year prior. During the 2021-22 season, he also led the Big 12 in points per game, total made field goals (258) and 3-point field goals (103). Aside from winning the 2022 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player (MOP) award, Agbaji was selected first-team All-Big 12 and won Big 12 Player of the Year.

Dalen Terry | Arizona

Age: 19 | Height: 6’7″ | Weight: 195 lbs. | Position: PG

Moreover, Dalen Terry is a hit-or-miss pick in this year’s draft. He’s not one of the better scorers. In a total of 37 games played at Arizona for his sophomore season, Terry averaged 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Although still accurate — shooting 50.2% from the field — his offensive performances left much to be desired. Not to mention, he averaged 36.4% from 3-point range.

His stock is rising high on draft day, so the pressure is on. Without having Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko as his teammates, it will be interesting to see how the young star adapts at the NBA level. In 2022, Terry was selected to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team. During the NCAA Tournament, in his last game with Arizona, he scored a career-high 17 points against Houston. Other “most overrated prospects” articles are on the main page.

