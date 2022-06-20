The 2022 NBA Draft is occurring Thursday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET; here is our list of the NBA Draft 2022 top 10 best guard prospects. For those wondering, the draft can be watched live on ABC and ESPN. This is the 76th edition of the league’s annual draft.

This event is taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Our NBA Draft 2022 analysts at Basketball Insiders have studied the top 10 best guard prospects. Noteworthy guards include Jaden Ivey and Ochai Agbaji.

NBA betting picks, sports betting content and rumors are on the main page.

10.) Blake Wesley | Notre Dame — Top 10 Best Guard Prospects

Blake Wesley is 6’5″ and weighs 185 lbs. In his 2021-22 freshman season at Notre Dame, Wesley averaged 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. With a usage percentage of 31.3, he also led the ACC in this metric. Usage percentage is an estimate of the percentage of team plays used by a player while he was active during the game.

In addition to earning a second-team All-ACC selection, he was named to the ACC All-Rookie Team as well in 2022. The guard scored a career-high 24 points in Notre Dame’s 82-72 loss to Illinois on Nov. 29, 2021. According to multiple NBA mock drafts, either the Timberwolves or Spurs are projected to draft Wesley in the first round.

9.) Jaden Hardy | NBA G League Ignite

Next, Jaden Hardy is 6’4″ and weighs 198 lbs. During his senior year at Coronado High School, he decided to opt out on Jan. 8, 2021. Then, he signed with the NBA G League Ignite on Jun. 9, 2021. The 19-year-old averaged 17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season with the Ignite.

Furthermore, the Bucks or Heat could use this talented young star. The Bucks haven’t drafted a player with a first-round pick since 2018. Milwaukee has Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton, George Hill and Grayson Allen. Though, adding guard depth wouldn’t hurt. Plus, Hardy would be a terrific asset for the Heat. It would be interesting to see him play alongside Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry.

RELATED: NBA Draft 2022: Big Board, Top Prospects and No. 1 Pick

8.) Kennedy Chandler | Tennessee

Additionally, Kennedy Chandler is 6′ tall and weighs 172 lbs. His hometown is Memphis, Tennessee. On the Recruiting Services Consensus Index (RSCI) Top 100 list of 2021, he ranked sixth overall. In a total of 34 games played in his freshman season at the University of Tennessee, Chandler averaged 13.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

The guard was selected 2021-22 All-SEC second team and 2022 All-SEC Tourney. Not to mention, he was named SEC All-Freshman and SEC Tourney MVP. Chandler ranked second in his conference in steals (74). And he ranked fifth in assists, averaging 4.7 per game.

7.) Malachi Branham | Ohio State — Top 10 Best Guard Prospects

Next, Malachi Branham is 6’5″ and weighs 180 lbs. He attended St. Vincent High School. On the RSCI Top 100 list of 2021, the guard ranked 32nd. In his freshman season at Ohio State University, Branham averaged 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in 32 games played. He ranked second in free throw shooting percentage (83%) in the Big Ten.

Furthermore, the guard shot 49.8% from the field and 41.6% from downtown as well. He was selected 2021-22 third team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Freshman. To add to these accomplishments, Branham won the 2021-22 Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Although underweight, his height alone was enough to draw interest from NBA scouts. More content related to “NBA Draft 2022: Top 10 Best Guard Prospects” can be read on the main page.

6.) Shaedon Sharpe | Kentucky

Moreover, Shaedon Sharpe is 6’6″ and weighs 200 lbs. He was born in London, Ontario. The Canadian committed to the University of Kentucky in 2021. However, on April 21, 2022, he decided to forego his collegiate eligibility and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.

The guard is just 18 years old. Per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals, Sharpe is the number one overall player in his 2022 class. The guard also had the chance to compete in the 2019 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship. He averaged 13 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. His team won the silver medal in Brazil.

RELATED: NBA Draft 2022: Projecting Round 1 of the 2022 NBA Draft

5.) Bennedict Mathurin | Arizona

Of course, Bennedict Mathurin is 6’7″ and weighs 195 lbs. In a total of 37 games played with Arizona in the 2021-22 season, the guard averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. In his first year with the Wildcats, he was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team in 2021. Then, in this past season, he was selected consensus second-team All-American and was named Pac-12 Player of the Year.

To add to his accomplishments above, he was also selected first-team All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 Tournament MOP (Most Outstanding Player) in 2022. One of his best performances in the NCAA occurred in Arizona’s 98-64 win over Oregon State on Jan. 14. Mathurin finished his outing with 31 points and eight rebounds. The Pacers could draft the guard. Before last season’s trade deadline, they traded for Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton.

4.) Johnny Davis | Wisconsin

Johnny Davis is 6’5″ and weighs 196 lbs. In his sophomore season at Wisconsin, Davis averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 31 games played. Last season, he led the Big Ten in defensive rebounds (214). And his usage percentage was 32.5 in the 2021-22 season, ranking second overall in his conference.

His points per game average ranked third in the Big Ten as well. On Jan. 3, in Wisconsin’s 74-69 upset win over Purdue, Davis ended his performance with a career-high 37 points and accumulated 14 rebounds. On top of earning a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022, he won Big Ten Player of the Year, the Jerry West Award and the Lute Olson Award.

Check out our list of the top 10 offshore betting sites in 2022. BetOnline and Bovada are offering $1,000 sign-up bonuses today.

3.) TyTy Washington Jr. | Kentucky — Top 10 Best Guard Prospects

Moreover, TyTy Washington Jr. is 6’3″ and weighs 197 lbs. His hometown is Phoenix, Arizona. Based on the RSCI Top 100 list, he ranked 14th in 2021. In his freshman season at the University of Kentucky, Washington Jr. averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in 31 games played. His field goal shooting percentage was 45.1%.

And he ranked ninth in assists per game (3.9) in the SEC. Washington Jr. was selected 2021-22 All-SEC second team and SEC All-Freshman. He is on the top 5 best point guard prospects list because Washington Jr. has experience playing at a high level. Even if Kentucky lost to St. Peter’s in the Round of 64, maybe what the guard learned through trial and error in the NCAA could potentially carry over to the NBA.

2.) Ochai Agbaji | Kansas

Equally important, Ochai Agbaji helped the Jayhawks win their fourth NCAA title in their 72-69 win over North Carolina. In 37 minutes played, the guard amassed 12 points and three rebounds. In a total of 39 games played in his 2021-22 senior season, Agbaji averaged 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Hands down, his senior year was his best season in the NCAA. He led the Big 12 in points per game, total made field goals (258) and 3-point field goals (103). Aside from winning the 2022 NCAA Tournament MOP award, Agbaji was selected first-team All-Big 12 and won Big 12 Player of the Year. The guard is 6’5″ and weighs 215 lbs. Considering his stats, the Bulls are one of the most intriguing landing spots for Agbaji.

RELATED: NBA Draft 2022: Which Teams Can Improve the Most on NBA Draft Day?

1.) Jaden Ivey | Purdue

Finally, Jaden Ivey is 6’4″ and weighs 200 lbs. His hometown is South Bend, Indiana. On the RSCI Top 100 list of 2020, Ivey ranked 87th. In his freshman season at Purdue, the guard averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 23 games played. He started in 12 games of the Boilermakers’ 2020-21 season.

Then, in Purdue’s 2021-22 season, Ivey averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 36 games played. He was selected 2020-21 Big Ten All-Freshman first team, 2021-22 All-Big Ten first team and 2021-22 Consensus All-America second team. Ivey finished third in total points scored (624) in the Big Ten. Not to mention, he ranked seventh in field goals made (203).

An NBA team is expected to draft Ivey fourth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. As of right now, the Kings or Pistons have the highest odds of selecting the player. Other articles related to “NBA Draft 2022: Top 10 Best Guard Prospects” are on the main page.

BetOnline, Bovada, BetUS and MyBookie are among the best online sportsbooks and betting sites for NBA betting. Read our list of the best online sportsbooks.

NBA Betting Offers | NBA Draft 2022: Top 10 Best Guard Prospects