AJ Green agrees to a two-way contract with the Bucks

AJ Green has officially agreed to a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. Green is 6’4″ and weighs 190 lbs. In four years of playing at Northern Iowa in the NCAA, he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Also, in a total of 31 games played last season, the senior averaged 18.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Not to mention, Green led the MVC in free throw shooting percentage (91%), made 3-pointers (93), total free throws made (140) and 3-point field goal attempts (240). During his freshman year, he averaged 15 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Green went on to win MVC Freshman of the Year in 2019. Plus, he was selected third-team All-MVC.

Seth Tuttle was the last guard for Northern Iowa to win MVC Freshman of the Year back in 2012. So, this two-way contract will only benefit Milwaukee.

Moreover, as a sophomore, he averaged 19.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Green led the MVC in points per game that season. In Northern Iowa’s 69-64 win over Bradley on Jan. 4, 2020, he scored a career-high 35 points. As a result, the guard won MVC Player of the Year in 2020. And he was named first-team All-MVC.

After the 2019-20 season, Green declared for the 2020 NBA Draft. Nonetheless, he thought it was in his own best interest to play another season with the Panthers. But the following season complicated his future plans. He had to undergo hip surgery after playing only three games in the 2020-21 season.

AJ Green and the Bucks’ NBA Draft Picks in 2022

During his high school years, Green was a consensus four-star recruit. On the Recruiting Services Consensus Index (RSCI) top 100 list, he ranked 79th overall in 2018. As a senior at Cedar Falls High School, the young star averaged 26 points per game. Of course, he led the Tigers in scoring.

Furthermore, regarding the 2022 NBA Draft, the Bucks selected NBA G League Ignite player MarJon Beauchamp at pick No. 24. In the 2021-22 season, Beauchamp averaged 15.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game with the Ignite.

And Hugo Besson was selected 58th overall by the Pacers in yesterday’s draft, but his draft rights were then traded to the Bucks. While playing in the LNB Pro B, Besson led the league in scoring in 2021, and he was selected LNB Pro B All-Star Five. To add to these accomplishments, the guard won LNB Pro B Best Youngster as well.

The Bucks can bounce back next season

The Bucks may have had a down year last season, but the team finished 51-31 (.622) and ranked third overall in the Eastern Conference. It’s difficult for any team to repeat in the NBA. The defending champs had a target on their backs all season long. Needless to say, it was a strange season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some would say that Milwaukee plays the best when facing adversity. That’s not always the case.

One of the biggest factors that led to their defeat during the playoffs was Khris Middleton’s injury. The forward averaged 20 points per game in the regular season. Maybe next season they’ll be healthy for the playoffs. Middleton is projected to earn $37,948,276 for the 2022-23 season. He has a player option worth $40,396,552 for the 2023-24 season.

NBA Betting Offers | AJ Green signs two-way contract with Bucks