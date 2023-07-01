Home » news » Nba Free Agency Cam Johnson Staying In Brooklyn For 108 Million

NBA Free Agency: Cam Johnson Staying In Brooklyn For $108 Million

In a significant development, restricted free agent forward Cam Johnson has secured a lucrative contract to remain with the Brooklyn Nets. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Johnson has agreed to a four-year, $108 million deal. This deal comes after Johnson was traded midseason from the Phoenix Suns, the team that drafted him in 2019.

Johnson Cashed In On Day One Of Free Agency

Known for his 3-and-D skills, Johnson had previously earned $18.6 million over four years on his rookie contract. During the past season, playing for both the Suns and the Nets, Johnson displayed impressive numbers, averaging 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He showcased his shooting prowess by hitting 47% from the field and an impressive 40.4% from beyond the arc on 5.2 attempts per game. Johnson’s new contract solidifies his role as a featured player in Brooklyn’s rebuilding process, following the trades of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Johnson was part of a slew of Free Agents that signed big deals on day one of Free Agency.

Johnson Capitalized On The Nets Break-Up

Johnson joined the Nets as part of the Durant trade, along with fellow former Sun Mikal Bridges. Both players experienced increased responsibilities and will continue to play significant roles moving forward. Bridges is signed with the team until the 2025-26 season. Together, Johnson and Bridges are expected to join forces with Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Dorian Finney-Smith in the Nets’ starting lineup. Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith were acquired from the Dallas Mavericks in the Irving trade. While the Nets may have lost some star power from last season, they possess a strong core of contributors who should make them competitive for a playoff spot in the upcoming season.

Additionally, the Nets gained valuable assets in the Durant trade, receiving four first-round picks from the Suns, along with another first-round pick in the Mavericks trade. One of those acquired picks was used to select Alabama forward Noah Clowney in the recent draft, further bolstering their roster for the future. The Nets are strategically positioning themselves to navigate the evolving landscape of the NBA and maintain their competitiveness in the league.

