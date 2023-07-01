According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Khris Middleton, a three-time NBA All-Star and member of the 2021 championship-winning Milwaukee Bucks team, has agreed to return to the team on a three-year, $102 million contract.

Injury Riddled 2023

During the past season, Middleton played 33 games for the Bucks, averaging 15.1 points with shooting splits of 44% from the field, 32% from beyond the arc, and 90% from the free-throw line. However, his season was marred by injuries, as he underwent left wrist surgery, missed 18 games due to a sore right knee, and suffered a sprained left MCL, causing him to sit out the final 10 games of the 2022 playoffs.

Before his recent injuries, Middleton had been a consistent and reliable contributor to the Bucks, complementing the explosive performances of two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. From 2017 to 2022, Middleton averaged 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists per game on shooting splits of 46% from the field, 39% from beyond the arc, and 88% from the free-throw line. He earned three All-Star selections during this period. Middleton’s impact was particularly evident during the Bucks’ championship-winning run in 2021, where he averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game in 40.1 minutes of play.

The Bucks And Middleton Wanted Him in Milwaukee

Turning 32 in August, Middleton declined his player option for the final season of his previous five-year, $177.5 million contract signed in 2019. This decision demonstrated his desire to secure a new lucrative deal before potential concerns about his injury history could impact his future earnings. Middleton’s career began in 2012 when he was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in the second round out of Texas A&M. He has since embarked on an 11-year journey, with the past nine seasons spent alongside Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee.

While Middleton’s re-signing is significant for the Bucks, the team must balance their financial decisions with the championship aspirations of Antetokounmpo, who has two years remaining on his own contract and could become frustrated with roster-building and financial limitations. Antetokounmpo has expressed his strong bond with Middleton, recognizing their journey together and acknowledging the impact Middleton has had on his career.

As the Bucks move forward, they hope to continue building upon their successful partnership and pursue further success on the court with Middleton and Antetokounmpo leading the charge.