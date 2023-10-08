Headlines
Khris Middleton “On Pace,” for Season Opener
The Milwaukee Bucks are coming into this new NBA season as the title favorites after the Damian Lillard trade. However, one question that has been on many Bucks fans’ minds is how healthy is Khris Middleton going to be this year? Middleton had a injury-riddled season last year and it did impact the Bucks’ success contrary to popular belief. However, Middleton himself has assured peers that he will be ready to go this season starting on October 26th.
“That’s the plan. I mean, sometimes things change, but so far, I’ve been on pace with everything that I’ve been doing, so we’ll go over the schedule again, see where I’m at, see how I feel. Just keep tracking things that way. I don’t want to set a hard date of when I’ll be out there because it’s all feel and comfort,” said Middleton.
Middleton also had this to add about participating in practice:
“I think I’m very close. Everything that they mapped out after my procedure and being able to get in the weight room and court, I’ve been right on pace. It’s been slow, but that’s kind of the way they planned it out. But I think everything’s been going great so far. No setbacks.”
All in all, Bucks fans should feel confident.
Milwaukee’s Championship Window
The Milwaukee Bucks know their title window was starting to close. That was a big reason for the Damian Lillard trade. Not to mention, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the organization was starting to become murky. Now, the team has a nice trio of Antetokounmpo, Lillard, and Middleton coming into the new year. The pressure is one though as they are once again the favorites. If they do not at least make the Eastern Conference Finals, many may start questioning the direction of this team.
Can Khris Middleton Regain His All-Star Form?
If Khris Middleton can return to the level he is accustomed to playing at, it will spell trouble for the NBA. We already know how capable Lillard and Antetokounmpo are, but Middleton is one of the most underrated wings in the league when healthy. With a reliable option on the wing, this new star duo will have a much easier time competing with elite of the East. Hopefully, we will see a bounce back season from Khris Middleton.
