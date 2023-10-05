Main Page
NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce suggested Damian Lillard should go to Bucks back in July
In July, NBA Hall of Famer and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce suggested that Damian Lillard should ask the Portland Trail Blazers for a trade to the Milwaukee Bucks, during a segment on Showtime Basketball.
A couple of months before the blockbuster trade, Rachel Nichols asked Pierce whether the Miami Heat would be the best fit for the seven-time All-Star. “If I could pick a place for Dame, I’ll find a way to get to Milwaukee,” Pierce said.
Following the Lillard trade, NBA betting sites now show the Portland Trail Blazers with 28th-ranked odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Portland only holds better odds than the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce proposed then-Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard should ask for a trade to the Milwaukee Bucks back in July
“[You] could kind of trade like Jrue Holiday. I like Jrue Holiday. … [Giannis] Antetokounmpo needs that other consistent scorer. … [Khris] Middleton’s been injured, and he’s slowing down.
“If you put Middleton, Dame, and Antetokounmpo together, you think that ain’t gonna win it?”
Furthermore, Tracy “T-Mac” McGrady disagreed with Pierce’s take. The former Orlando Magic guard thought Milwaukee trading Holiday would be a critical mistake.
“You need Jrue, bro,” T-Mac replied when Pierce asked whether he’d trade him for Lillard.
“Dame is a better player,” he added.
However, McGrady would have traded Middleton for the Trail Blazers star. At the time this episode first aired, he believed the way Holiday “locks up” should have been enough for Milwaukee to retain him.
Last Wednesday, the Trail Blazers traded Lillard to the Bucks in a three-team deal with the Phoenix Suns. Portland received Deandre Ayton, Holiday, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected first-round draft pick, and unprotected Milwaukee swap rights in 2028 and 2030.
Meanwhile, Phoenix landed Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson.
Of course, Damian Lillard is owed $216.2 million over the next four seasons. The 11-year NBA veteran is slated to earn $45.64 million in 2023-24. His salary will climb to $63.2 million by 2026-27.
