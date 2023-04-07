The Milwaukee Bucks have dominated their second half of the season and have a 17-5 record since the all-star break. Earlier this week they locked up the #1 seed in the playoffs and the East will run through Milwaukee if they make it to the Conference Finals. In their win on Wednesday vs Chicago, Khris Middleton tweaked his knee and had an MRI done yesterday. NBA insider Shams Charnaia reported today that Middleton is expected to rehab for the next week or so to be ready for the start of playoffs.

Middleton has played in only 33 games for the Bucks this season and the injury bug has hit him hard. He missed the first 20 games to start the season, played in less than 10 games, and then missed another 18 in a row. The 2022-23 season has not been kind to him and the Bucks have learned to survive without him.

Wisconsin Sports Betting sites have the Bucks at (+285) to win the Finals this season.

Bucks star Khris Middleton underwent an MRI on his knee Thursday and he is expected to rehab for the next week or so in hopes of being ready for start of the playoffs, sources say. Latest in The Bounce at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/9dBdRKdB8b — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 7, 2023

The Milwaukee Bucks will hope to have Khris Middleton fully available for the start of playoffs

Middleton played just nine minutes vs the Bulls on Wednesday before he was forced to leave the game early. He was dealing with right-knee soreness and it’s been a lingering injury for him most of the season. League insider Shams Charania reported today that the three-time all-star had an MRI done yesterday and the results were nothing serious.

He will not be available tonight vs the Memphis Grizzlies or for their regular season finale vs the Raptors. The Bucks hope to have him back for the start of playoffs which begin next Saturday. That gives the 31-year-old a little over a week to get his body right before Milwaukee starts its postseason run.

Milwaukee is playing it safe tonight and is resting all their starters tonight. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and Pat Connaghton are all out tonight. The Bucks also have Grayson Allen with an ankle injury and don’t have a set date on when he’ll make his return.