The 2022-23 season has not been kind to Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton. He’s had multiple injuries this season that have kept him out for extended stretches. Luckily, the Bucks have been able to survive most of the regular season without him and they clinched the #1 seed in the East. Middleton was dealing with right-knee soreness early into the game and only played eight minutes last night.

Staying healthy has been the biggest hurdle for Khris Middleton this season. He’s played in 33 games this season and has made 19 starts, including the eight minutes vs Chicago last night. Milwaukee is fortunate to have quality bench players who’ve stepped up in Middleton’s absence for most of the season.

After locking up the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, Wisconsin Sports Betting sites have the Bucks at (+285) to win the Finals this season. Those are the lowest odds of any team in the league.

Middleton came up lame after attempting a fadeaway jumper on the Bucks' first offensive possession of tonight's game. Here is the video: https://t.co/Tniqs67DRD pic.twitter.com/049KWPvNHe — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 6, 2023

Khris Middleton continues to deal with the injury bug this season

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 105-92 at home last night as they clinched the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference. They were able to sit two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo last night, but they did lose Khris Middleton after just eight minutes played.

It’s been a frustrating season for the three-time all-star. He missed the first 20 games of the season, played in the next seven of eight games, and then missed another 18 in a row. Middleton hasn’t played any back-to-backs since returning on 1/23 after missing 38 games before February. Head coach Mike Budenholzer had this to say after the game about what he knew about the extent of Middleton’s injury.

“Just a right knee soreness, a re-aggravation of something that we’ve been working with him on all year,”… “That’s what I got.” – Mike Budenholzer

Milwaukee has two regular season games left before the NBA playoffs officially begin on April 15. Don’t be shocked to see Middleton sit the final two games of the regular season. The Bucks know they need him healthy and rested for the postseason and what they hope is a deep playoff run.