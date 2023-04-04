The Milwaukee Bucks have been at the top of the Eastern Conference for about two months now and will have a two-game lead in the standings. There are only four games left in their regular season and the #1 seed will likely belong to the Bucks. Milwaukee has hit its stride in the last few weeks as the health of the team is much better than it had been earlier in the season. However, the Bucks are dealing with some nagging injuries tonight and Khris Middleton’s availability is in question.

It’s been an injury-filled season for Khris Middleton as he’s played in only 32 games so far this season. He missed the first 20 games in a row and then had another stretch where he missed another 18 straight. Middleton then returned to the lineup near the end of January and has been playing most games since then.

Wisconsin Sports Betting sites have the Bucks at (+280) to win the Finals this season.

Khris Middleton scored a season-high 34 points as the Bucks won in Detroit 💪 34 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/pQFHporp8l — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2023

Khris Middleton is out tonight for the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are on the road tonight to play the Washington Wizards, but they will be without the services of Khris Middleton. He’s listed as out due to right knee injury management. Milwaukee is in a strong position to retain the #1 seed as long as all goes well over the next four games.

They should be able to handle the Wizards tonight without Middleton. It’s something Milwaukee has done this season and a few rotation players will see some extra playing time tonight. He hasn’t played in back-to-backs since returning on 1/23 after missing 39 of their first 46 games due to injury.

Out tonight as well for the Bucks is Grayson Allen (ankle) and Meyers Leonard (ankle) is listed as probable. There is no reason for the Bucks to risk injuring Middleton any further as the playoffs are just around the corner. The Bucks want a healthy squad heading into the postseason with the #1 seed.