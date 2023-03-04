Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (right knee injury management) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday’s home game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. The three-time All-Star has missed a total of 42 games so far this season.

Wesley Matthews (right calf strain) is the only other player listed on Milwaukee’s injury report. The 14-year veteran was absent for 23 contests throughout the season. Giannis Antetokounmpo was removed from the injury list this past Tuesday.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Bucks have the third-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns.

Wesley Matthews (calf strain, out) is the only Buck listed on the team's latest injury report. Khris Middleton (knee) is no longer listed. — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) March 3, 2023

Through 20 appearances this season, Middleton is averaging 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 21.5 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 42.4% from the floor and a career-low 29.9% outside the arc.

On Feb. 4, in the Bucks’ 123-115 win over the Miami Heat, the veteran wing scored a season-high 24 points in 21 minutes off the bench. In addition to notching seven boards, four assists, and one steal, Middleton shot 9-of-14 (64.3%) from the field and drained a 3-pointer.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton (right knee injury management) has been upgraded to available against 76ers for Saturday’s game

As for Philadelphia’s injury report, Dewayne Dedmon (hip) remains out indefinitely. Furthermore, the Sixers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven matchups versus Milwaukee. Philly is also 2-8 in its past 10 meetings against the Bucks.

The 76ers are 6-4 in their past 10 contests. And they’re 10-3 in their previous 13 road games. Not to mention, the Sixers are 1-4 ATS in their last five away matchups versus Milwaukee.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid discusses his foot injury as well as Tyrese Maxey returning to the starting lineup. https://t.co/IYvyObrysW — Sixers Wire (@SixersWire) March 3, 2023

Meanwhile, the Bucks’ 16-game win streak is the longest in the NBA since the Phoenix Suns won 18 straight last season. During Milwaukee’s 1970-71 championship season, the team won 20 straight games, setting the Bucks’ franchise record for most consecutive wins.

Anyway, the Bucks have won their last 11 home games as well. Milwaukee is 27-5 at home and 18-12 away. Of course, the Bucks are 9-0 in their past nine head-to-head contests against Eastern Conference opponents.

