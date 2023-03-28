Home » news » Wizards Bradley Beal Is Under Police Investigation After An Incident That Happened With An Orlando Fan Last Week

Wizards’ Bradley Beal is under Police investigation after an incident that happened with an Orlando fan last week

The 2022-23 season is coming to an end for the Washington Wizards. There are just seven games left in their regular season and are three games out of tenth in the East. It would take a miracle for them to even make the play-in game as five of their last seven opponents are playoff contenders. On top of all this, Wizards’ long-time veteran Bradley Beal is the center of a police investigation being conducted by the Orlando Police Department. 

A confrontation occurred between Beal and some Orlando Magic fans in Washington’s 112-112 loss last Tuesday according to reports. Players in today’s NBA are being exposed to ruthless fans who care more about making money and could care less about the teams involved.

It’s been an ongoing issue for the past few seasons in the NBA as sports gambling becomes more popular. That was the whole reason behind Beal’s altercation with the Magic fans last week. The fan was upset that Beal had “lost him money”.

Bradley Beal is the center of a police investigation after an altercation with a fan last week

The Orlando Police Department is investigating three-time all-star Bradley Beal for battery but has not filed any charges as of Tuesday morning. An incident occurred last week between Beal and a few Orlando Magic fans as he was leaving the court and heading to the locker room last Wednesday.

Case reports from the department say that Beal was heckled by fans as he was leaving the Amway Center and heading to the locker room after the game. One of the fans screamed at him “You made me lose $1300, you f—“, and Beal did not take kindly to that.

His response was to go up to the fans and swatted away one of their hats. In doing so he allegedly “made contact” with the man’s head and that’s why Beal is under investigation. The fan who had his hat slapped off tried telling Beal it was not him who made the initial comment and then got into a “verbal argument” with the Wizards vet.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

