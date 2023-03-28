The 2022-23 season is coming to an end for the Washington Wizards. There are just seven games left in their regular season and are three games out of tenth in the East. It would take a miracle for them to even make the play-in game as five of their last seven opponents are playoff contenders. On top of all this, Wizards’ long-time veteran Bradley Beal is the center of a police investigation being conducted by the Orlando Police Department.

A confrontation occurred between Beal and some Orlando Magic fans in Washington’s 112-112 loss last Tuesday according to reports. Players in today’s NBA are being exposed to ruthless fans who care more about making money and could care less about the teams involved.

It’s been an ongoing issue for the past few seasons in the NBA as sports gambling becomes more popular. That was the whole reason behind Beal’s altercation with the Magic fans last week. The fan was upset that Beal had “lost him money”.

Bradley Beal is under police investigation for battery after he was involved in a confrontation with some hecklers following a game last week, per @TMZ_Sports Beal allegedly knocked a fan’s hat off after a fan yelled ‘You f***ed me [out of] $1,300, you f***!’ Beal believed… pic.twitter.com/y6uCYAONCX — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 28, 2023

Bradley Beal is the center of a police investigation after an altercation with a fan last week

The Orlando Police Department is investigating three-time all-star Bradley Beal for battery but has not filed any charges as of Tuesday morning. An incident occurred last week between Beal and a few Orlando Magic fans as he was leaving the court and heading to the locker room last Wednesday.

Case reports from the department say that Beal was heckled by fans as he was leaving the Amway Center and heading to the locker room after the game. One of the fans screamed at him “You made me lose $1300, you f—“, and Beal did not take kindly to that.

His response was to go up to the fans and swatted away one of their hats. In doing so he allegedly “made contact” with the man’s head and that’s why Beal is under investigation. The fan who had his hat slapped off tried telling Beal it was not him who made the initial comment and then got into a “verbal argument” with the Wizards vet.