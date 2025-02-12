NBA history: Kevin Durant is the 8th player to record 30,000 points

Kevin Durant and the Suns were on the road Tuesday night to face the Grizzlies. Phoenix lost their previous matchup vs. Memphis at the end of December.

With 34 points against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, Durant made NBA history. He is just the 8th player to record 30,000 points in their career. Even at 36, Durant is still one of the most gifted scorers in the NBA.

30K POINTS FOR 35 😤 Kevin Durant becomes the 8th player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points! pic.twitter.com/YsERU87rkx — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2025



In his 17th professional season, Kevin Durant is still dominating his completion. While the Suns do not have a winning record, Durant is having a solid individual campaign. For the 17th year in a row, Durant has averaged at least 20+ points per game. In 1,101 games played, he has a career average of (27.3) points per contest. Heading into Phoenix’s matchup on Tuesday, Durant was on the verge of surpassing 30,000 career points in the NBA.

Despite a 119-112 loss to the Grizzlies, Durant had a team-high 34 points. That was enough for the 15-time all-star to officially pass 30,000 points in his career. Durant is now the eighth player in NBA history to accomplish that feat. He joins LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain. Julius Erving has 30,000 career points when his NBA and ABA numbers are combined.

During his NBA career, Durant led the league in scoring four times. He did that in four of five years from the 2009-10 season to 2013-14. With (30.1) points in 2009-10. Durant became the youngest player ever (21 years old) to lead the league in scoring. The 2024-25 season is Durant’s third season with the Suns. At 26-27, Phoenix would be on the outside looking in to make the postseason. They are 11th in the Western Conference. However, they are only 1.5 games back from 8th in the West. Can Kevin Durant help get the Suns on track to make the playoffs?