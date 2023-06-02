Main Page
NBA insiders announced that the Phoenix Suns are hiring Frank Vogel as the franchise’s next head coach
Following their loss in the Conference Semi-Finals, the Phoenix Suns fired head coach Monty Williams after four seasons. Williams was quickly hired by the Pistons and earned himself a massive new contract. Today, it’s been reported that the Suns have hired Frank Vogel as their next head coach. His latest stint as head coach came in the 2021-22 season with the Lakers.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Vogel’s and the Suns are finalizing a five-year, $31 million contract. Vogel has been the head coach of the Lakers, Pacers, Magic, and now the Phoenix Suns. It was well known that Vogel was one of the finalists for the position. He did enough for the Suns to trust his coaching their franchise going forward.
The 49-year-old will be taking over a Suns team that has championship expectations. Phoenix had new owners take over during the season and they’ve been extremely aggressive. In a matter of months they’ve traded for Kevin Durant, fired Monty Williams, and hired Frank Vogel as their next head coach.
Frank Vogel is the new head coach of the Phoenix Suns after signing a five-year, $31 million contract
Before he became a head coach, Vogel spent eight seasons as an assistant coach in the NBA. His first chance to run a team 2010-11 with the Indiana Pacers. He spent six seasons with the Pacers before he became the Orlando Magics’ head coach in 2016-17.
After that, he spent three seasons with the Lakers, winning an NBA title in his first year as head coach. Now, he has the task of managing a Suns team that has yet to live up to their expectations. The Suns have fallen short in the playoffs over the last few postseasons.
Most notably the 2021 NBA Finals vs the Milwaukee Bucks. Phoenix had a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals and they lost the next four games in a row and the championship. They now bring in Vogel to lead a team that has a ton of pressure and expectations to live up to.
