The past six months have been extremely busy for the Phoenix Suns. In that time they’ve gotten new ownership, traded for Kevin Durant, fired Monty Williams, and hired Frank Vogel. Certain players on the roster are expected to be trade candidates this offseason. One of them being Deandre Ayton. After the hiring of Vogel as the new head coach, Ayton’s future with the team is in question.

This offseason, we’ve had conflicting reports from league sources on what’s in store for Ayton’s future with the Suns. Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported that he is “pretty sure” Ayton will be traded this summer by Phoenix. However, his ESPN colleague Zach Lowe had the scoop that hiring of Frank Vogel increases his chances of remaining with the team.

Ayton is the former first-overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He’s spent all five seasons with the Suns and this is an important offseason for the future of this franchise. They are in a championship window right now with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Deandre Ayton’s future with the Phoenix Suns remains a looming question this offseason

This offseason, certain sources have reported that Ayton is likely to be traded this offseason. On the other hand, we have reports of Ayton remaining with the team after the hiring of Frank Vogel. It’s hard to know which sources have the correct information.

Before new ownership took over, Deandre Ayton and the Suns did not have a great relationship. He also had well-documented issues with former head coach Monty Williams. ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that new owner Matt Ishbia has a “fondness” for Ayton.

On top of this, Frank Vogel has a good track record of getting the most of out his big men. Over the last few seasons, Ayton has somewhat stalled out in his level of production. His career-high average for points per game in a season is (18.2) and his rebounds are (11.5). Those both came in the 2019-20 season. His future with the Suns is not certain, but the odds favor him staying with Phoenix.