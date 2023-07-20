Home » news » Suns Deandre Ayton Said I Can Feel The Whole World Hating Me And He Wants To Change That

Suns: Deandre Ayton said ‘I can feel the whole world hating me’ and he wants to change that

The Phoenix Suns lost in the second round of the playoffs and it was a tough postseason for Deandre Ayton. His (13.4) points per game in the 2023 playoffs were the lowest postseason total of his career. Recently, Ayton spoke with the media and voiced his opinions. He said “I can feel the whole world hating me” and wants to change that narrative. 

On top of not playing well in the postseason, Ayton was the subject of trade rumors almost all season. There was a lot of change happening last season for Phoenix. They now have a new head coach, and new ownership, and have rebuilt their roster.

It’s clear by their offseason moves that the Suns are trying to cash in on the championship window they think they have. Out of all the players they traded away or acquired, Deandre Ayton still remains on the roster. They still value the former #1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.


Suns’ big man Deandre Ayton says he’s been working five to six days a week to get better

At last season’s trade deadline, the Suns made a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant. He played well in the small size we saw after the deadline and in the playoffs. Additionally, Phoenix traded for Bradley Beal this offseason and it’s clear they are trying to build a championship roster.

That put’s a serious amount of pressure on Deandre Ayton and he feels it. After his poor performance in the 2023 playoffs, Ayton is determined to improve this summer. He had this to say to Eyewitness News Bahamas.

“My goal is over the summer is to change the narrative. Just unlock whatever it is and just completely just focus on me and change the whole thing.” – Deandre Ayton

The 24-year-old big man just finished his fifth NBA season with the Phoenix Suns. He averages (16.7) points and (10.4) rebounds per game. That is a solid career average, but the Suns expect more from him as a #1 overall pick. Ayton still has not cracked averaging 20+ points per game in a season.

His most was (18.2) points per game in his sophomore season. He’s working hard this offseason to clean up his weakest skills. If he could become a more consistent three-point shooter, that would make him more of an offensive threat. We’ll have to wait and see what kind of 2023-24 seasons he has.

