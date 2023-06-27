One of the most active teams in the last six months is the Phoenix Suns. They fired a head coach, had new owners take over, and made a blockbuster trade. This offseason, the Suns have floated Denadre Anyton on the trade market. Reports say that the Suns and Mavs almost made a deal for Ayton during the 2023 NBA Draft. However, Phoenix “balked” at the Mavericks including JaVale McGee in the deal. The trade fell through.

In the proposed trade, the Suns would have acquired Tim Hardaway Jr., Richaun Holmes, and JaVale McGee. The Mavericks would have acquired the #1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Deandre Ayton. Ayton is heading into the second season of a four-year, $132 million contract extension.

Over the past few seasons, Ayton has plateaued. He’s still a solid big man in the NBA, but there’s not a lot of potential for his game to grow. A big reason why the Suns were ready to trade him during the 2023 NBA Draft.

A trade between Phoenix and Dallas that was discussed: Mavericks receive:

Deandre Ayton Suns receive:

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Richaun Holmes

The talks with Dallas were not going to furnish Phoenix with any future first-round draft compensation.

League sources say that the Mavericks could still trade for Deandre Ayton this offseason

Given Ayton’s contract situation, it will be hard for the Suns to get a strong package in return. For the 2023-24 season, the 24-year-old is set to earn $32.5 million. Ayton is signed through the 2025-26 season. His production decreased in the playoffs.

The Suns were no match for the Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs. Still, the Mavericks were ready to pull the trigger and make the trade happen. It was Phoenix who said no to the trade after JaVale McGee was a part of the trade package.

McGee held little to no value for the Suns’ current roster. The Mavericks did draft big man Derreck Lively, but they wanted a veteran player in a trade. Ayton fit that role for Dallas. There is still potential for the Mavs to make a move for Ayton this offseason. They’d have to come back with a different trade offer the second time around.