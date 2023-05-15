Possible Trade Destinations for Deandre Ayton

The Phoenix Suns are going to be under a microscope this offseason after losing out in the second round of the playoffs to the Denver Nuggets in six games. Not only did they go all in on by trading for Kevin Durant and have it backfire, but their center, Deandre Ayton, is once again under scrutiny for his playoff performance.

Rumors have swirled of potential dissent between Ayton and head coach, Monty Williams. Williams has now been dismissed as the head coach of Phoenix, but that does not mean Ayton’s future with the Suns is a guarantee. Now, it seems as if it only a matter of time that the Suns trade the former first overall pick this offseason after the series he had against the Nuggets. Despite his struggles, Deandre Ayton will still garner plenty of interest from around the league.

Potential Landing Spots for Suns Center, Deandre Ayton

Destination #1: Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are desperate to upgrade their roster this offseason. With rumors of Luka Doncic potentially leaving once his contract is up, they have a short window. It is still up in the air whether the team will retain Kyrie Irving, but Deandre Ayton would be an immediate upgrade in their frontcourt which has been lacking for some time now. Especially when you consider the depth Dallas gave up at the trade deadline to acquire Kyrie Irving. Ayton would certainly form an interesting pick and roll duo with Luka Doncic and potentially entice the superstar to stay in Dallas long term.

Destination #2: Indiana Pacers

The Pacers came extremely close to landing the Suns center last offseason. However, a last minute matched offer sheet from Phoenix derailed Indiana’s plans. Now, the Suns would most likely be more than willing to do business with the Pacers in order to get off the big man’s contract. Especially since reports suggest Monty Williams wanted Myles Turner before the Suns matched the Pacers’ offer last offseason. All in all, a change of scenery could benefit Deandre Ayton.

Destination #3: New York Knicks

The Knicks were one of the surprises of the NBA season this year. Julius Randle was an All-Star again and Jalen Brunson lived up to his contract. Ayton teaming up with these two would form a nice star trio and a solid frontcourt duo. The Knicks have been craving star power for years now and they could get it if they can put together an enticing enough package for the Phoenix Suns. The New York market could be a little much for Deandre Ayton, but at the same time, it could also be the change he needs to live up to his status as a former first overall pick.

