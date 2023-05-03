The Cleveland Cavaliers’ postseason ended in five games this year when they were bounced by the New York Knicks. It was an impressive first season with Donovan Mitchell on the team, but the Cavs were lacking playoff experience. After losing 4-1 in the first round to the Knicks, NBA insiders are already hinting about moves down the line. Cleveland is expected to have Isaac Okoro available for trade in the offseason.

Okoro is in his third season with the Cavaliers after being selected fifth overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. His rookie season was his strongest season statistically so far and he’s regressed each year since then. NBA insiders Sam Amico has reported that the Cavs could have Okoro available for trade this offseason.

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland make up the backcourt pairing for the Cavs. Okoro was used as an SF but was undersized for that position at six-foot-five. Decisions will have to be made over the offseason.

The Cavs are expected to dangle Isaac Okoro’s name on the trade market, per @AmicoHoops pic.twitter.com/AFBKgYL8vF — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 3, 2023

After a disappointing end to their season, the Cavs know what upgrades they need to make this offseason. They need to build around their young core of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley. The Cavs were missing a versatile wing player this postseason who thrives on offense and defense.

Issac Okoro was their initial answer to that this postseason. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff started the twenty-two-year-old in Games 1 and 2, but then had Okoro come off the bench in the final three games. His three-point efficiency dropped in the postseason and it hurt the Cavs.

Caris LeVert would start at SF for Cleveland in their final three postseason games. Okoro was drafted highly by the Cavs, but he hasn’t turned out to be the player they thought he could be. Hence the reason that NBA insiders are reporting that Okoro could be available for trade this postseason.