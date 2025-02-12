NBA invited Celtics’ Payton Pritchard to 3-point contest, but he’s not ready

Unfortunately, no player who represents the NBA’s reigning champions will participate in this Saturday night’s events of the upcoming All-Star Weekend. The dunk contest, the skills challenge and the three-point contest will have no Celtics competitor this time around in San Francisco.

However, this doesn’t mean they weren’t invited to the party. Payton Pritchard recently revealed that the league contacted him about competing in the 3-point contest this weekend, but he ultimately decided he wasn’t ready to commit at this point in his career.

“They had communicated to me a little bit,” the Boston guard told the press at the start of this week, as he’s been shooting a career-best 42.2 percent from range this season. “But I just didn’t think it was the time this year.”

The 27-year-old currently ranks 18th in the NBA, which is a better mark than most of the other participants. Out of the eight players who are set to participate, only Cavaliers’ Darius Garland and Clippers’ Norman Powell are shooting a higher percentage than Payton

“I love playing basketball. I love it. But, I do like a break occasionally,” said Pritchard, who was played in 52 of the Celtics 53 games this year. “Like, I’m going to be nice on the beach chilling, being with friends and family. So, I take it in. I’m a normal kid at the end of the day … I like to relax and do normal things, have good meals, maybe have a drink. I don’t know.”

Payton said he’s looking forward to some relaxation during the All-Star break. His club wasn’t shooting precisely since the start of 2025, but have increased to a 42% from deep since February. “I think it’s just part of the year,” Pritchard said, as Boston have won eight of their last 11 games.

“Sometimes shots aren’t going to fall, but as long as we keep playing the right way and making the right reads everything should work out. We’re talented enough to take care of things even when we’re playing bad, so with our talent and if we’re playing the right way, making the right reads then we should be really good,” he then added.