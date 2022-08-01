Home » news » Nba Players React To Death Of Bill Russell

Headlines

NBA players react to the death of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell

Joe Lyons profile picture

Updated

35 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Bill Russell, widely known as one of the greatest winners in sporting history sadly passed away on Sunday aged 88 and tributes from across the basketball world have flooded in.

Russell’s family released a statement on Sunday on his Twitter account which has gained almost 400,00 likes in under 24 hours with fans from all across the globe paying their respects to a man who changed the game forever.

Current Boston Celtics players Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Grant Williams chipped in with tributes on Twitter to one of the franchise’s greatest players of all time.

Other stars from around the league, both past and present, gave thanks to the man who paved the way for black players in the NBA after a generation of segregation.

The NBA world will never forget Bill Russell, who will go down as one of the greatest winners in sporting history until our last day on earth – his legacy will last forever.

Trending Now