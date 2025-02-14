NBA

NBA seeking further international expansion with the league closing in on Manchester deal

Author photo
By
Oliver Taliku
Author photo
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

Sports Editor

Updated46 mins ago on February 14, 2025

Co Op arena

The NBA is closing on a multi-million dollar deal that will see the league play regular season games in Manchester, England as soon as next year.

NBA on the way to Manchester?

A huge deal for the NBA to play in Manchester is reportedly close to getting over the line this year, with the league heading over to the UK for another international series.

London has previously hosted regular season games between 2011 and 2019, but there hasn’t been a league game in England since the Wizards beat the Knicks in 2019.

Should a deal go through, the regular season games would be hosted in the Manchester Co-Op Arena which has a capacity of 23,500 fans.

The Co-Op Arena would become the largest basketball venue in Europe should the NBA choose to feature a game there.

There has already been international games in Paris, France as well as London, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver has admitted to wanting to expand the brand further into other European countries such as Germany.

As well as Europe, the NBA hosted some preseason fixtures in Abu Dhabi at the beginning of this season and their strong links with City Football Group and Etihad have helped pave the way for a Manchester deal – with the City Football Group also owning Manchester’s Co-Op Arena.

The league is also reportedly in talks with both Manchester City and PSG football club as Adam Silver believes they could be the key to further expansion, with both teams sponsored by global brand Etihad.

Previous Global Games previously held in England

See below for all the previous Global Games that have been held in England, with all of the below played in London.

Date

 Away team Home team

Score

Attendance
March 4, 2011 Toronto Raptors New Jersey Nets 103–116 18,689
March 5, 2011 Toronto Raptors New Jersey Nets 136–137 (3 OT) 18,689
January 17, 2013 New York Knicks Detroit Pistons 102–87 18,689
January 16, 2014 Brooklyn Nets Atlanta Hawks 127–110 18,689
January 15, 2015 New York Knicks Milwaukee Bucks 79–95 18,689
January 14, 2016 Toronto Raptors Orlando Magic 106–103 (OT) 18,689
January 12, 2017 Indiana Pacers Denver Nuggets 112–140 18,689
January 11, 2018 Boston Celtics Philadelphia 76ers 114–103 19,078
January 17, 2019 New York Knicks Washington Wizards 100–101 19,078

