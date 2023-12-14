NBA suspends Draymond Green ‘indefinitely’ after punching Suns center Jusuf Nurkic

Draymond Green is at it again with his usual antics, and now the NBA has decided to take charge of his behavior. After the Golden State star punched Jusuf Nurkic on Tuesday night and was ejected from the match, the league has decided to suspended him “indefinitely” until they figure out how to address it properly.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi, Green is set to meet with his agent Rich Paul and Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. to discuss a counseling plan as the suspension will “allow Green to take the time he might need to deal with challenges he’s facing.”

Last month, the power forward got suspended for five matches after he put Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. This latest incident meant the 18th ejection of his career.

Draymond has been ejected after flagrant foul on Nurkić pic.twitter.com/RmrLU5tdw8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2023

During Phoenix‘s 119-116 victory this week, the team’s center was battling for position with Draymond when his opponent suddenly turned around and hit him with his hand. “He was pulling my hip, and I was swinging away to sell the call,” said Green. “I made contact with him. As you know, I’m not one to apologize for things I meant to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn’t intend to hit him.”

Nurkic thinks the Golden State player needs help. “What’s going on with him, I don’t know,” he said. “Personally, I feel like that brother needs help. I’m glad he didn’t try to choke me. … That had nothing to do with basketball. I’m just out there trying to play basketball.”

Once there contest was over, head coach Steve Kerr explained the importance of Green to the Warriors, as he’s been a part of the past decade’s four championship titles.

“We need him. We need Draymond,” he claimed. “He knows that. We’ve talked to him. He’s got to find a way to keep his poise and be out there for his teammates.”

In the announcement, the NBA said that the veteran will “be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play.” The league took “into account Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts” before defining his suspension.

Players and analysts around the league have shown their disdain for this recurrent situations, and most agree Green needs help

One of the first to comment on the situation was Suns coach Frank Vogel, who believes his priority is to protect his players. “I’m sensitive to our guys getting hit on plays like that,” he said. “I didn’t like it. The refs did what they had to do. The league will do what they have to do.”

Superstar Kevin Durant told the press he wishes Draymond can get the help he needs. Most concur that he deserves a long-term suspension and dedicate himself to therapy.

One who went all out on Green was television personality Emmanuel Acho, who blasted the Golden State veteran on his show.

“I for one am tired of the Draymond Green antics, I am tired of those that condone the Draymond Green antics. Shame on you, Draymond Green, and shame on you if you are condoning the antics,” Acho said. “At what point are we just going to look at ourselves in the mirror and say, ‘Draymond Green needs help?’ At what point are we just going to say, Draymond Green needs therapy?’