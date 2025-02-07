NBA Trade News: Wizards Acquire Marcus Smart

On the final day of the NBA Trad Deadline, the Washington Wizards made a three-team trade involving the Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards, and Sacramento Kings. The Memphis Grizzlies traded veteran guard Marcus Smart and a 2025 protected first-round pick to the Washington Wizards. In return, Memphis acquired forward Marvin Bagley III, guard Johnny Davis, and two second-round picks. On top of this, the Sacramento Kings were also involved, sending forward Jake LaRavia to Memphis and receiving a 2028 second-round pick from the Grizzlies. With the additions of Khris Middleton and now, Marcus Smart, Washington is looking to re-tool their roster to improve their chances at the future.

Washington Wizards Trade for Marcus Smart From Memphis

Marcus Smart’s Possible Fit With the Wizards

Marcus Smart, who was the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, began his career with the Boston Celtics, where he was known for his tenacious defense and leadership. In the 2023 offseason, Smart was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. Unfortunately, his tenure in Memphis has been marred by injuries, limiting his impact on the court. This season, Smart has appeared in 19 games, averaging only 8.7 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

The trade to Washington presents Smart with an opportunity to rejuvenate his career. The Wizards, a team in transition, will benefit from his defensive prowess and veteran experience. Smart’s leadership is expected to be a valuable asset as the Wizards aim to develop their young talent.

The Grizzlies’ Role in the Trade

For the Grizzlies, this trade signifies a strategic shift. By parting ways with Smart and his $21.6 million salary for the next season, Memphis gains financial flexibility. This move could facilitate the renegotiation of Jaren Jackson Jr.’s contract, as Jackson enters the offseason on an expiring $23.4 million salary.

Additionally, acquiring Bagley and Davis provides the Grizzlies with promising young talent. Bagley, the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has shown flashes of potential at times. He is averaging 4.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game this season. Davis, selected 10th overall in the 2022 Draft, has contributed 2.4 points per game in limited action. These additions could bolster Memphis’s depth and support their long-term development plans.

Sacramento’s Involvement in the Marcus Smart Trade

The Sacramento Kings’ role in this trade was to facilitate the movement of Jake LaRavia to Memphis. Moreover, it was also to receive a 2028 second-round pick. While not a central figure in the trade, Sacramento’s involvement highlights the interconnected nature of NBA transactions. We have seen plenty instances of this in the past week.

This trade reflects the dynamic nature of the NBA. For Marcus Smart, the move to Washington offers a fresh start and the chance to make a significant impact for a young locker room. For the Memphis Grizzlies, the trade provides financial flexibility and the infusion of young talent, setting the stage for potential growth and success in the seasons to come.