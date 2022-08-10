NBA Twitter is reacting to Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant roasting an Internet troll. This is not the first time the two-time NBA champion has fought with fans on social media.

On Monday, Twitter user Michael Patrón tweeted this message: “Car wouldn’t start this morning, get to work late and our internet is down. Lol. I love this s—t. Unlike @KDTrey5 I actually enjoy taking the hardest road…it’s basically just problem solving practice.”

Car wouldn't start this morning, get to work late and our internet is down. Lol. I love this shit. Unlike @KDTrey5 I actually enjoy taking the hardest road…it's basically just problem solving practice. — Michael Patrón (@michaelpatron0) August 8, 2022

In a response, Durant tweeted: “U enjoy having a sh—ty car and getting to work and not being able to connect to the internet?” NBA Twitter wasted no time to react to this comical exchange.

U enjoy having a shitty car and getting to work and not being able to connect to the internet? https://t.co/cPUf9Zfr6W — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 8, 2022

Durant is notorious for responding to several critical comments online. Needless to say, it’s as clear as daylight that Patrón’s tweet struck a nerve.

While an average joe might take a second or two to respond to Internet trolls, it looks even worse for professional athletes. Some comments are not worth responding to.

NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant roasting Internet troll

It should go without saying that Twitter is a toxic place. Though, it’s an interesting site for a few laughs every here and there.

African Jamal Murray made an excellent point in his reply tweet: “Bro is barely surviving, had an awful morning, and the first thing on his mind is Kevin Durant instead of fixing his life LMAO.”

Bro is barely surviving, had an awful morning, and the first thing on his mind is Kevin Durant instead of fixing his life LMAO — African Jamal Murray🇪🇹🇺🇸 (@SelfMadeAfrican) August 8, 2022

And, unfortunately for this guy, things just got even worse for him, okay, mainly because now he needs to repair his automobile and delete his Twitter. These tasks start to add up time wise. pic.twitter.com/JStekTPQWU — Hubie Talks Hoops (@HubieTalksHoops) August 8, 2022

What was the reason for involving KD in this? Are you ok? This is bizarre. — The Dope Bohemian💛 (@thedopebohemian) August 8, 2022

He joined a 73-win team that went 7 games in the finals the season prior and they likely would have won at least 2 without him, maybe 3, and they proved it this last season despite coming off injuries and getting up in age. — chef (@ChefBenDejo) August 8, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣. Dude went out of his way to tag you, only to look like an idiot. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) August 8, 2022

Moreover, Durant’s war on Twitter haters dates back many years. One post from NBA Retweet showed occasions when the two-time Finals MVP responded to salty tweets. Check it out below.

In August 2020, Kevin Durant tweeted: “Bro want me to be insecure so bad…ok I’m insecure about my right eye being a little lazy…your turn.”

Kevin Durant’s been clapping back at people on twitter for the past hour😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xvSklapQPc — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) August 8, 2020

Then, Obsessed Lakers Fan responded: “Bruh it ain’t that you was insecure you just did some soft s—t and joined a 73 win team dawg like who tf does that 😂😂😂.”

Of course, Durant then tweeted: “I did it just to piss people like u off.”

