NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss’ hacked account

NBA Twitter users are reacting to the hacked personal Twitter account of Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. Her account was added to the long list of stolen accounts taken over by PlayStation 5 scammers. After each user loses access, the bots send out messages asking people to purchase PS5s.

On Twitter, the hacker tweeted this message from Buss’ account: “Huge Announcement! Hello twitter family. I have 3 PS5s for sale for you guys! DM me to purchase! All proceeds go directly towards charity and everyone that purchases one will have the chance to attend a lakers game.”

For unsuspecting fans, the message seems legitimate. Professional sports teams oftentimes give away earnings to charities across the country. However, veteran Twitter users are not so easily fooled. The spam messages are all over the social media site. YouTube has its fair share of bot accounts as well.

On the Lakers’ official team Twitter page, Buss posted: “Lakers Fans, my Twitter account has been hacked. Please do not engage with it or send any money. These are NOT legitimate offers. The Lakers will alert you when I am back in control of my account.”

NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss’ hacked Twitter account

Meanwhile, fans across the social media site cannot help but crack jokes. Dozens of NBA fans have already called out the hacker on a missed opportunity. Imagine if a Kyrie Irving trade was tweeted from her account. Millions of fans would have been fooled.

Furthermore, how many Twitter users gave money for a PS5? That’s the ultimate question. Internet scammers are a dime a dozen nowadays.

If I hacked @JeanieBuss I would have announced a Russell Westbrook/kyrie trade. That would have broke the internet 😂 — Kelly Flower (@KellyFlower3) August 2, 2022

I don’t who to feel bad for… Jeanie Buss because she got hacked or this Hacker having a field day needing to answer all these people… while loosing out on $540…@RikDaddy your response is hilarious by the way! You are the real winner https://t.co/c4yG8YJEgA — Reppin Hoopers (@ReppinHoopers) August 2, 2022

Skip Bayless: “Jordan wouldn’t have let Jeanie Buss get hacked like that! Where’s your king? Where’s the LeFirewall?” #lakers #jeaniebuss #skipbayless — Rho (@LakerVike) August 2, 2022

Would tweet this video if I hacked Jeanie Buss twitter

pic.twitter.com/RJ4GtNk6FV — Le5-6 (@deepyy_) August 2, 2022

Jeanie Buss’s twitter really got hacked and look at this amazing interaction 🤣 “I’ll take on Westbrook’s contract as well if you include SpiderMan” 😭 pic.twitter.com/QZUupCnWkW — Kicks (@kicks) August 2, 2022

Jeanie Buss is now the butt of a joke. And she’s not the first. In 2020, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Twitter account was hacked. One tweet read “I’m going to the Warriors.” Of course, some fans believed it. More NBA Twitter reaction articles are on the main page.