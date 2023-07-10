Free agency can be a tough time for certain players. NBA veteran Patty Mills has had to deal with that struggle over the last two weeks. In just a matter of 10 days, the 34-year-old has been traded three times throughout free agency. Last season, he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets where he played two seasons. After being traded around, Mills now finds himself as a member of the Atlanta Hawks.

The former second-round pick has carved out a nice NBA career for himself so far. Mills just finished up his 14th NBA season and won a championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014. He’s played two seasons for the Blazers, 10 for the Spurs, and then two for the Nets.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Hawks are not sure if they are going to keep Mills. There’s a chance that he ends up being traded to a fourth team this offseason. We’ll have to wait and see.

Patty Mills was really traded THREE times in TEN days 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Qm1UmIXIT4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 10, 2023

Will Patty Mills be traded to a fourth team this offseason?

In his NBA career, Patty Mills has often had stability. This offseason, he’s had the exact opposite of that. Mills has never been a true star in the NBA and he’s embraced that role. That’s why he fit in so perfectly with the San Antonio Spurs for 10 seasons.

On July 1, the Brooklyn Nets traded Mills to the Houston Rockets. The very next day, the Rockets traded the long-time veteran to the Thunder. Less than a week later, Mills would be traded from the Thunder to the Hawks. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said the Hawks are unsure if they are going to keep Mills.

After years of stability in the NBA, Mills has lost that completely. At this stage in his career, he’s the type of player that doesn’t see time unless it’s a blowout. In 40 games played last season with two starts, Mills averaged (6.2) points and (1.4) assists per game. The Australian PG will have to wait and see where he will be under contract for the 2023-24 season. He is an unrestricted free agent after next season.