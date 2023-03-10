Home » news » Brooklyns Bench Made History Last Night With 98 Points In A Loss To Milwaukee The Most Since Starters Bench Players Were First Tracked In 1970 71

Brooklyn’s bench made history last night with 98 points in a loss to Milwaukee, the most since starters/bench players were first tracked in 1970-71

The Brooklyn Nets came in to Milwaukee heavily undermanned last night and almost snuck out a win. A three-game win streak came to an end with a tough 118-113 loss to the Bucks. Brooklyn were missing three key starters and a few rotational players as well. However, the Nets’ bench made NBA history last night scoring 98 points. That’s the most points scored by a bench since starters/bench players were first tracked in 1970-71. 

Brooklyn’s starting five combined for just 15 points last night, but their bench came alive and kept them competitive throughout the game. Milwaukee was without Giannis Antetokounmpo last night due to a non-COVID illness. The Bucks’ still managed to get the job done backed by and outstanding effort from their front-court players.

With a 37-29 record on the season, New York Sports Betting sites have the Nets at (+20000) to win the Finals this season.

Brooklyn’s bench almost got the job done last night with 98 points

Mikal Bridges (10) and Seth Curry (5) were the only starters for Brooklyn to score last night. Head coach Jacque Vaughn limited their roles and both didn’t player over 12 minutes in the game. Vaughn opted to use every player he had available to play last night and threw the “kitchen sink” at the Bucks.

All seven of the Nets’ bench players scored at least four points last night and all played at least 13 minutes as well. Five players hit double digits in scoring and two went for 20+ each. Patty Mills lead Brooklyn last night with 23 points and Cam Thomas was not far behind with 21 himself.

Dru Smith is on a two-way contract with the Nets and he even played 22 minutes last night and scored 17 points. It was a valiant effort by Brooklyn’s bench last night, but it wasn’t enough to hold back the best team in the league right now. Milwaukee are first in the East and have a two and a half game lead on the Celtics.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

