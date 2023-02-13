Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas fined $40K for saying “no homo” during post-match interview

I don’t think anyone can stay angry at Cam Thomas by the way he is playing lately. Either way, the NBA had no choice but to punish him with a $40,000 fine after he used “derogatory and disparaging language” in a post-match interview on court after defeating the Chicago Bulls 116 to 105 on Thursday night.

The league announced the penalization the day after through a press release that stated that the young star had used an anti-gay remark to express himself.

Thomas made the comment during an interview with TNT’s Jared Greenberg in response to teammate Spencer Dinwiddie’s statement about the trade package in exchange for Kyrie Irving, that sent the point guard and Dorian Finney-Smith from Dallas to Brooklyn.

“We may not be the best trade package, but we’re the best-looking,” Dinwiddie said earlier this week. “And the Nets needed some help in that department.”

Both Thomas and the new guard were attending the interview as the youngster replied: “We already had good-looking guys, no homo.” Right after it, the TNT broadcaster pointed out the consequences. “All right, I’m sure the league office will enjoy that one,” Greenberg said.

Watch the exact moment when the 21-year-old gets into trouble and judge the comments yourself:

Cam Thomas: "We already had good looking guys, no homo."pic.twitter.com/2SAsuq36EX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 10, 2023

Almost immediately, Thomas was hurried to apologize after the match on Twitter.

“I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the post-game interview,” he wrote on social media. “I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn’t intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love.”

Thomas is soaking up the spotlight now that Kyrie Irving is gone

Cameron has been breaking franchise, NBA and personal records this past week, as he recently became the youngest player in the league’s history to record three straight 40+ point games.

However, it doesn’t stop there. Thomas achieved this last feat after scoring a career-high 47 points against the Chicago Bulls. The same game he “accidentally” made his controversial remarks.

Watch as the point guard becomes the youngest player to record those amount of points in Nets’ history:

After Kyrie Irving left, the 21-year-old is now blessed with coach Jacque Vaughn’s trust and Thomas isn’t shy about it. Even though his stats may seem small, the shooting guard is just started to get some minutes as a starter.

Thomas is averaging 10.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per contest in only 16.4 minutes per game over 39 matches so far this campaign. But to understand his impact we must focus on his efficiency, as he is dropping 46% of his field attempts, 39.8% beyond the arc, and 84.3% shooting from the free throw line.

Brooklyn will now battle the Knicks (31-27) in New York tonight at 6:30pm CST, as the Nets stand 5th in the Eastern standings with 33 victories in 55 contests so far.