After a Hall of Fame caliber playing career, Jason Kidd decided it was time to end his playing days and start impacting the game from the sidelines. Nowadays, he’s trying to lead the Dallas Mavericks to their first NBA title since he was their starting point guard.

But how much does this player-turned-coach make? In this post, we discuss Kidd’s salary, his net worth, his coaching record, and more.

Jason Kidd Contract And Salary

Kidd is in the third year of a four-year deal he signed with Mavericks back in 2021. Unfortunately, the terms of the contract (both length and salary) were not publicly disclosed. With that said, we can estimate Kidd’s salary based on what other NBA coaches are getting paid.

We know that Kidd is making less than 7.25 million dollars per year, as we know the salaries of the top-five highest-paid coaches in the NBA, and Rick Carlisle (the fifth-highest-paid coach) makes that amount.

Kidd also should be making over four million dollars annually, as that is what first time coaches like Adrian Griffin (four million per year) are making on their first contract, and Kidd is already on his third head coaching gig. Plus, he was the highest-paid assistant coach in the NBA when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers. So, we can assume he commands a high rate for his services.

With all that in mind, we can assume Kidd is making somewhere between four and seven million dollars per year.

Jason Kidd Playing Career Earnings

As we alluded to earlier, Kidd spent 19 seasons in the NBA, playing with four different teams during that time (the Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, and New York Knicks).

According to HoopsHype, during his playing days, Kidd made roughly 187.7 million dollars. If you adjust that for inflation, that equates to about 297.6 million dollars today.

Jason Kidd Net Worth

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Kidd’s net worth is estimated to be roughly 85 million dollars. As we already discussed, he made quite a bit during his playing days. So, that probably contributes a great deal to his current fortune.

The rest of that wealth likely comes from his time as an NBA coach. Kidd has been a head coach since 2013. He started out with the Brooklyn Nets (2013-14) before transitioning over to the Milwaukee Bucks (2014-18). Kidd then spent two years as an assistant coach with the Lakers (2019-21) before ultimately ending up in his current role with the Mavericks.

Jason Kidd Head Coaching Record

In 556 career games, Kidd’s regular season head coaching record currently sits at 284-272 (win percentage of 51.1%). With those marks, Kidd sits at 78th all-time in wins and 103rd in all-time in win percentage.

In terms of the playoffs, Kidd’s record sits at 18-24 (42.9%). That gives him the 69th most wins in playoff history and the 91st-best win percentage.

Jason Kidd Wife

Kidd has been married twice in his life. First, he was married to Joumana from 1997 until their divorce in 2007. In 2011, Kidd got remarried to Porschla Coleman (a former model).

In total, Kidd has eight children – three from his first marriage, three from his current one, and two other children from different relationships.