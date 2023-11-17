Adrian Griffin did not have an easy route to the NBA. After going undrafted in the 1996 NBA Draft, Griffin spent three years in the American minor leagues and overseas in Italy.

Griffin eventually made his NBA debut during the 1999-2000 with the Boston Celtics. He ended up putting together a nine-year career for himself with five different teams (the Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, and Seattle SuperSonics).

Immediately after the end of his playing days, Griffin got involved as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks. And after 15 years of being on various teams’ staffs, Griffin officially landed his first head coaching gig with the team that he started his coaching career with.

So, how much is Griffin making as a first-time head coach? In this post, we discuss that, Griffin’s net worth, his family, and much more.

Adrian Griffin Contract And Salary

This past offseason, the Bucks tapped Griffin as the replacement f0r long-time Head Coach Mike Budenholzer. The Bucks signed Griffin to a multi-year contract that pays him roughly four million dollars annually. That number makes sense considering more established coaches like Monty Williams and Rick Carlisle are making about two or three times that amount.

Adrian Griffin Net Worth

According to Sportskeeda, Griffin’s net worth sits at around about five million dollars. During his nine-year playing career, Griffin made roughly 7.5 million dollars (per HoopsHype). That equates to roughly a little over 12 million dollars a year today.

Adrian Griffin Head Coaching Record

Being that this is his first go-around as a head coach, Griffin doesn’t have many games coached under his belt (duh). As of this point, in eleven career games, Griffin holds a record of 7-4 (win percentage of 63.6%). If he keeps that current win percentage up, that would put him at 15th all-time in win percentage.

Adrian Griffin Wife

Griffin has been married twice in his life. His current wife’s name is Kathy S Griffin. They married back in 2016. While they don’t have any children together, Griffin does have four children with his first wife (Audrey Sterling).

Basketball seems to run in the Griffin family’s blood. One of Griffin’s boys, AJ Griffin, is currently in his second year with the Atlanta Hawks (the team that drafted him). Meanwhile, Griffin’s only daughter, Aubrey Griffin, plays for the UConn Huskies.