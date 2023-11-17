NBA
Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Adrian Griffin Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, and Wife
Adrian Griffin did not have an easy route to the NBA. After going undrafted in the 1996 NBA Draft, Griffin spent three years in the American minor leagues and overseas in Italy.
Griffin eventually made his NBA debut during the 1999-2000 with the Boston Celtics. He ended up putting together a nine-year career for himself with five different teams (the Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, and Seattle SuperSonics).
Immediately after the end of his playing days, Griffin got involved as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks. And after 15 years of being on various teams’ staffs, Griffin officially landed his first head coaching gig with the team that he started his coaching career with.
So, how much is Griffin making as a first-time head coach? In this post, we discuss that, Griffin’s net worth, his family, and much more.
Adrian Griffin Contract And Salary
This past offseason, the Bucks tapped Griffin as the replacement f0r long-time Head Coach Mike Budenholzer. The Bucks signed Griffin to a multi-year contract that pays him roughly four million dollars annually. That number makes sense considering more established coaches like Monty Williams and Rick Carlisle are making about two or three times that amount.
Adrian Griffin Net Worth
According to Sportskeeda, Griffin’s net worth sits at around about five million dollars. During his nine-year playing career, Griffin made roughly 7.5 million dollars (per HoopsHype). That equates to roughly a little over 12 million dollars a year today.
Adrian Griffin Head Coaching Record
Being that this is his first go-around as a head coach, Griffin doesn’t have many games coached under his belt (duh). As of this point, in eleven career games, Griffin holds a record of 7-4 (win percentage of 63.6%). If he keeps that current win percentage up, that would put him at 15th all-time in win percentage.
Adrian Griffin Wife
Griffin has been married twice in his life. His current wife’s name is Kathy S Griffin. They married back in 2016. While they don’t have any children together, Griffin does have four children with his first wife (Audrey Sterling).
Basketball seems to run in the Griffin family’s blood. One of Griffin’s boys, AJ Griffin, is currently in his second year with the Atlanta Hawks (the team that drafted him). Meanwhile, Griffin’s only daughter, Aubrey Griffin, plays for the UConn Huskies.
- Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Adrian Griffin Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, and Wife
- How The Houston Rockets Built A Top-5 Defense
- Indiana Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, and Wife
- Miles Bridges finally breaks his silence ahead of his NBA return: ‘I’ve waited what, 588 days?’
- Joe Smith reveals he lost $80 million after NBA called him out for famous ‘under-the-table’ deal
-
NBA 7 days ago
Shaquille O’Neal may have made the biggest purchase in Walmart history
-
Headlines 1 week ago
Clay Travis WNBA Bet Update: BetOnline Offers Las Vegas Aces $1 Million if They Beat Boys’ High School State Basketball Champions
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Rockets seek above-.500 record for first time in 1,005 days vs. Lakers
-
Headlines 7 days ago
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Sets High Defensive Bar for Himself