Main Page
Celtics, Bucks, Bulls, Raptors, and 76ers among teams interested in Damian Lillard
The Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, and Philadelphia 76ers are among the teams interested in trading for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.
Of course, it seems the Minnesota Timberwolves are no longer pursuing the seven-time All-Star. In August, the Wolves reportedly offered Portland two-time All-NBA center Karl-Anthony Towns.
However, the Trail Blazers declined the offer. While the Miami Heat are still wanting Lillard, the Trail Blazers declined a trade package from them that included sharpshooter Tyler Herro and two first-round draft picks.
As for Chicago, the Bulls were rumored to enter the Lillard trade sweepstakes last week. Nevertheless, Portland is demanding more from Chicago than Zach LaVine and multiple first-round draft picks.
REPORT: The Raptors, Heat, Bucks, Celtics, Sixers and Bulls have all registered interest in Damian Lillard since his initial trade request.
(via ESPN, https://t.co/oGs01MzpCj) pic.twitter.com/ooZqC6dBR9
— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 26, 2023
“PHLY Sports’ Kyle Neubeck upped the ante late Wednesday by saying on his outlet’s podcast that the Bulls ‘might be trying to move LaVine as part of a multi-team deal just to see if they can get into the Lillard sweepstakes,’” The Athletic’s Kelly Iko wrote.
“Multiple league sources indicated throughout the offseason that the Trail Blazers showed little interest in acquiring LaVine directly, mostly because he doesn’t match their rebuilding path and commitment to a young backcourt of Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons.”
Although the Celtics are looking to add Lillard, it will be difficult. In July, Jaylen Brown agreed to a five-year supermax extension worth up to $304 million. This is the richest contract in NBA history. Boston would probably be unwilling to trade either Brown or Jayson Tatum.
Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, and Philadelphia 76ers are among the teams pursuing a trade for Damian Lillard; Raptors are most likely landing spot
At this juncture, the Toronto Raptors are more capable of offering the most appealing trade overture for Damian Lillard.
“A Raptors offer could include a package featuring players from a roster that includes two-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam, 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, forward O.G. Anunoby — who is eligible for a contract extension — and rookie sharpshooter Gradey Dick,” reported ESPN’s Marc J. Spears.
“The Blazers are intrigued about adding a young 6-foot-8 sharpshooter in Dick, a source said.”
Miami cannot compete with Toronto for Lillard. Plus, a three-team trade could also be in the works.
Two ‘really high ranking’ team executives believes the Toronto Raptors are the ‘frontrunners’ for Damian Lillard, per @MarcJSpears
“They wouldn’t be surprised if he ended up in the 6ix” pic.twitter.com/MMxAeeGRw4
— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 25, 2023
“By all accounts, the Raptors seem at least reasonably confident they can maneuver their way to the front of the line, past the Miami Heat — Lillard’s preferred destination — and ahead of a team such as the Nets, who have the draft picks to get something done if Portland is open to taking on the last two years of Ben Simmons’ contract,” said SportsNet’s Michael Grange.
Whichever team ends up trading for Lillard, one big factor to consider is his contract. The Trail Blazers star is owed $216.2 million over the next four seasons. The 11-year veteran is slated to earn $45.64 million in 2023-24 as well. Additionally, his salary will climb to $63.2 million by 2026-27.
The Celtics cannot afford Lillard without trading away either Tatum or Brown.
In 58 starts with the Trail Blazers in the 2022-23 season, Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game, along with 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 36.3 minutes per game. Not to mention, he shot a career-high-tying 46.3% from the floor and 37.1% outside the arc.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Bronny James Misses First USC Practice, Coach Andy Enfield Says ‘He’s Doing Very Well’
- Jabari Parker says he left for Barcelona because ‘the NBA is a business’ and wants ‘something legitimate’
- Timberwolves bring back forward Matt Ryan on a two-way contract
- Knicks’ Julius Randle is still recovering from injury but should be ‘fresh and ready to go’ for next season
- Jrue Holiday wants to play remainder of NBA career with Bucks
-
Main Page 1 week ago
LeBron James Was Investigated By DEA For PEDs, Never Did Anything Wrong In 2013 Biogenesis Probe
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Former NBA Player Brandon Hunter Dies At Age 42
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Kevin Porter Jr. Charged With Felony Assault After Fracturing Girlfriend’s Neck Vertebra
-
Main Page 6 days ago
Clippers sign guard Xavier Moon to an Exhibit 10 contract