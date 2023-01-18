Top 10 Plays From Tuesday Night’s Games As Josh Richardson’s Two-Handed Block Ends Brooklyn

We only had four games on across the league yesterday, but there were still some dominant performances per usual. Nikola Jokic had a league leading 13th triple-double last night while the Nets lost their third straight game without Kevin Durant. Joel Embiid’s 41 points lead the 76ers to a win vs the Clippers last night while the Bucks fought without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton to beat the Raptors. Next, we’ll look at the top 10 plays from Tuesday night’s games.

Top 10 plays from Tuesday night’s NBA slate

10. Shaedon Sharpe takes the lob and finishes with the big two-handed slam

Down eight in the first quarter vs the Nuggets last night, Anfernee Simons drove to the basket and Jamal Murray was in great position on defense. Little did the Nugegts know that Shaedon Sharpe was cutting on the weak side of the play and was in prime position for an alley-oop slam. That’s precisely what Simons and Sharpe executed on the play as nobody was there to stop his two-handed slam.

9. Moses Brown finished off the miss with an emphatic rim-rattling dunk

The Clippers were down four at the eleven-minute mark in the fourth quarter. Reggie Jackson used his speed to get past the defense and missed a tough reverse layup. Luckily, his teammate Moses Brown was there to grab the rebounds and he threw down an emphatic dunk. The rim-rattling jam left the backboard shaking afterwards.

Moses dang near parted the backboard pic.twitter.com/Q42tcx5VDT — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 18, 2023

8. Keldon Johnson throws down the slam on the NBA’s blocks per game leader

The Brooklyn Nets were without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant last night and it’s clear they are not the same without the pair. With a five-point lead with less than three minutes left in the fourth, rookie Jeremy Sochan handed the ball off to Keldon Johnson in the pick-and-roll. Johnson glided to the basket and threw down a big one-handed slam on the NBA’s blocks per game leader, Nic Claxton. San Antonio would win the game 106-98.

7. Joel Embiid skies high to swat away Normal Powell’s layup attempt

The Clippers Norman Powell had the ball on the fast break vs the Sixers in the second quarter last night. LA had numbers against the Sixers and James Harden had to worry about Powell and Kawhi Leonard on the fast break. Powell to the ball to the cup himself and thought he had an easy layup attempt over Harden. Little did he know that Joel Embiid was coming full speed from the other side and got up to swat away Powell’s shot.

6. Nic Claxton gets his revenge with the block on Keldon Johnson’s dunk attempt

The game was still tight between the Spurs and the Nets late in the fourth quarter last night. Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas was trying to stay with Keldon Johnson on the defensive end and let him blow by to the basket with ease. Johnson jumped up high with the ball in one-hand and tried to throw down the slam on the NBA’s blocks per game leader, Nic Claxton.

5. Kawhi Leonard flies past the defense for the one-handed jam over Montrezl Harrell

Leonard had missed a bunch of games early on in the season for the Clippers, but he’s finally starting to look like himself again. Against the 76ers in the first quarter last night, Norma Powell swung the pass around the arc to Kawhi Leonard who had Montrezl Harrell guarding him. The two-time NBA champ easily got past Harrell and had nobody stopping him at the rim. Kawhi went up and threw the one-handed jam on the defense.

4. Bobby Portis Jr. fakes out the defense and then throws dunk down on two Raptors defenders

The battle between the Bucks and Raptors was close virtually all game yesterday. Down one mid-way through the second quarter, Pat Connaughton threw a pass to Bobby Portis Jr. in the corner who faked out the defense. That left the lane wide open in front of Portis and he could not help but to drive to the basket and throw down the slam on the Raptors defense.

3. Keldon Johnson skies high for the viscious dunk over Brookly’s Cam Thomas

Spurs SF Keldon Johnson had his way with the Brooklyn Nets scoring 36 points and collected 11 rebounds as well. he had a highlight reel of plays against the Nets last night and was dunking on anyone who was in front of him. Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas was the victim this time. Johnson too the pass from hi teammate and then elevated high above the defense to throw down the one-handed slam on Thomas and gave momentum to the Spurs.

2. Drew Eubanks skies high to stuff the tomahawk slam attempt by Vlatko Cancar

The Portland Trail Blazer were down eleven with under ten minutes left in the fourth. Nuggets SF Valtko Cancar faked out the defense and had a clear lane to the hoop. Cancar took off and had all intentions of throwing down a big dunk. Portland’s Drew Eubanks had a different idea when he met Cancar at the rim to stuff his tomahawk slam attempt.

1. Josh Richardson elevates to block the shot off the backboard with two hands

Brooklyn’s Edmond Sumner had the ball in transition and used his speed to navigate through the Spurs defense. Sumner went up with a left-handed layup attempt high off the glass, but Josh Richardson was there to blocks Sumner’s layup attempt with two hands. It was clear throughout the entire game yesterday that the Spurs were outworking and outclassing the Nets.