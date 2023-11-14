After guiding the downtrodden Phoenix Suns from the abyss back to basketball relevancy, Monty Williams was let go by the team after his second consecutive Western Conference Semifinals exit. However, his efforts in Phoenix didn’t go unnoticed, as the Detroit Pistons threw a bag at Williams in the hopes that he could revive their franchise the same way he did with the Suns.

How much was this ‘bag?’ We discuss that, along with Williams’ net worth, coaching record, and immediate family life.

Monty Williams Contract And Salary

As many of you are well aware, Williams signed the largest coaching contract in NBA history this offseason – inking a six-year, 78.5-million dollar deal with the Pistons. While this contract is the largest overall contract in league history (in terms of total dollar amount), it doesn’t make him the highest annual earner in the NBA.

According to Sportico, Williams’ annual rate (roughly 13.08 million per year) is second in the NBA, trailing behind only the winningest coach in league history, Gregg Popovich (who makes over 16 million dollars per year annually).

Monty Williams Net Worth

Williams has been working for NBA teams in some non-playing capacity every year since 2005. Before that, he spent nine seasons (from 1994 to 2003) as a journeyman rotational player (he played for five different teams) in the NBA. Between all that and the massive deal he just inked with the Pistons, Williams has done quite well for himself financially.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Williams has an estimated net worth of around 25 million dollars. That’s not too shabby for someone who never averaged more than nine points per game in an NBA season.

Monty Williams Head Coaching Record

Along with the Pistons and Suns, Williams spent five full seasons as the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans (formerly the New Orleans Hornets). Overall, he’s been a head coach for nine full seasons, with this 2023-24 campaign in Detroit marking his tenth year on the job.

So far, he’s coached 714 regular season games, posting a 369-345 record (win percentage of 51.7%) in that span. Overall, Williams ranks 57th all-time in wins and 99th all-time in win percentage.

In the playoffs, his record is 29-27 (53rd all-time in playoff wins) over 56 career games. That averages out to a win percentage of 51.8% (42nd all-time in playoff win percentage).

Monty Williams Wife

Unfortunately, Monty Williams’ first wife, Ingrid Williams, was tragically killed in a car accident on February 10, 2016. The couple was together for 21 years. Williams married Lisa Keeth, his second wife, in 2017. Williams has five children, all of whom he had with his first wife.