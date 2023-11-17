Rick Carlisle will forever be tied to that lovable underdog 2011 Dallas Mavericks team that bested the Goliath Miami Heat and helped Dirk Nowitzki win his first (and only) NBA title. Since then, Carlisle has found new success with Tyrese Haliburton and the up-and-coming Indiana Pacers.

But how much money has that success netted him? With that success, his year salary, head coaching record, family life, and more in this post here.

Rick Carlisle Contract And Salary

In 2021, Carlisle signed a 4-year, 29-million-dollar contract. The annual value of that deal (7.25 million) makes him the fifth highest-paid coach in the NBA in 2023-24. His ranking in that category will likely change, though, as the Denver Nuggets recently extended Michael Malone to a pretty lucrative deal.

However, his annual dollar figure could be going up as well, as it was announced that Carlisle signed an extension this past October. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Rick Carlisle Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Carlisle is worth roughly eight million dollars.

Carlisle has been earning money from the NBA since he was first drafted by the Boston Celtics in 1984-85. He spent six seasons in the NBA (his entire 1988-89 season was lost due to injury, though). Then, in 1989-90, he entered the coaching ranks as an assistant coach with the modern-day Brooklyn Nets (they were then known as the New Jersey Nets).

Carlisle earned his first head coaching gig in 2001-02 with the Detroit Pistons. After being dismissed from there, he joined the Pacers for four years. Carlisle then transitioned into his famous 13-year run with the Mavericks. And now, Carlisle is in his third season back with Indiana.

Unfortunately, we don’t have access to all of Carlisle’s earnings. But according to Spotrac, Carlisle made almost 71 million dollars during his 13-year stint with Dallas.

Rick Carlisle Head Coaching Record

In 1700 career games, Carlisle’s regular season head coaching record currently sits at 903-797 (win percentage of 53.1%). With those marks, Carlisle sits at 14th all-time in wins and 81st in all-time in win percentage.

In terms of the playoffs, Carlisle’s record sits at 63-70 (47.4%). That gives him the 17th most wins in playoff history and the 63rd-best win percentage.

Rick Carlisle Wife

Carlisle is married to Donna Nobile. The couple has one daughter together. Her name is Abby. Also, I bet you didn’t know that Carlisle is a private pilot!