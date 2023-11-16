After guiding the Denver Nuggets to their first-ever NBA title, Head Coach Michael Malone has established himself as one of the very best coaches in the association. But how much is that respect putting in his bank account? We discuss that, his net worth, coaching record, and more here in this post.

Michael Malone Contract And Salary

On Monday, it was announced that the Nuggets and Malone had agreed to a contract extension that would make the eleventh-year head coach among the highest-paid in his profession. The exact details of the deal were not publicly disclosed, but we can estimate the annual value of his contract based on the numbers his contemporaries are bringing in.

When it comes to annual salary, the top five earners in the NBA are Gregg Popovich (with an annual salary of 16 million), Monty Williams (13.08 million), Steve Kerr (9.5 million), Erik Spoelstra (8.5 million), and Rick Carlisle (7.25 million). Based on this, we can assume that Malone’s salary will be somewhere between Popovich’s and Carlisle’s annual amounts – most likely landing somewhere near that ten million dollar range.

Michael Malone Net Worth

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Malone is worth roughly eight million dollars. That valuation likely isn’t taking into account his new lucrative extension, which will surely increase his net worth in the long term.

Michael Malone Head Coaching Record

Before he joined the Nuggets in 2015-16, Malone spent a year and a half with the Sacramento Kings (during the peak of the organization’s dysfunction). In total, Malone has amassed a 415-339 record (55% win percentage) through 754 regular season games. That puts him at 53rd all-time in regular season wins and 63rd all-time in regular season win percentage (those figures will undoubtedly improve the longer he hangs around Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic).

In the playoffs, Malone is 37-31 in 68 games (54.4%), which puts him at 40th all-time in wins and 35th all-time in win percentage.

Michael Malone Wife

Michael Malone is married to Jocelyn Malone. The couple has two daughters, Caitlin and Bridget. Malone is also the son of recently deceased long-time NBA coach Brendan Malone. The elder Malone spent 26 seasons coaching in the NBA for a handful of teams, including the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Orlando Magic. His overall record as a head coach was 29-71.