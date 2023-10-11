Brendan Malone, father of current NBA Champion and former coach, dies at 81

The NBA world mourns the death of a longtime head and assistant coach Brendan Malone who died this Tuesday at age 81. He wasn’t just a trainer in the league for almost three decades, but he was also the father of current Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, the current NBA champion.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share the passing of longtime NBA coach Brendan Malone, who holds a special place amongst the organization and will be a Denver Nugget forever,” the Colorado franchise posted yesterday on social media.

His son Michael has engraved his name in the Nuggets history books as the first coach to ever lead their squad to an NBA Championship. Denver swept most of their rivals on their way to the 2023 title, and finally beat the Miami Heat 4-1 in the Finals series.

Brendan Malone, the first head coach in Toronto Raptors history, has passed away at the age of 81. pic.twitter.com/RbLrzHOhpS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 10, 2023

Brendan was mostly well known for his spells leading the rosters of the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers, but his last job in the league was not too long ago, as he worked as an assistant with the Detroit Pistons in 2016.

“Coach Brendan Malone was a great man who left behind a great legacy in the world of basketball, but he will be remembered even more for the amazing husband, father, son and grandfather that he was and the profound impact he had on the friends, family and colleagues who were lucky enough to know him.

“Our thoughts are with the entire Malone family and all of Brendan’s loved ones who are feeling this loss today,” Denver’s statement ended.

The Nuggets later announced that coach Malone wasn’t going to be present at the team’s preseason match against the Phoenix Suns, as his assistant David Adelman took charge this Tuesday.

“I want to pass my condolences to Mike Malone and his family, as his dad Brendan passed away yesterday. Brendan had such an incredible impact on the NBA. When I played, he was coaching already for many years, I remember him most for being on the ‘Bad Boys’ Pistons’ staff and those championship teams. Sad day for the NBA,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Other franchises like the Raptors also released statements to honor Brendan and explain his place in the organization’s history

Brendan was the first head coach to lead the Toronto roster in their debut campaign in the NBA, as they also posted their condolences on social media.

“The Toronto Raptors organization is saddened by the passing of Brendan Malone, who served as our head coach during the team’s inaugural season in 1995-96, winning a special place in our history and our hearts. His contributions to the game will forever be remembered, and we offer our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” the team wrote.

Earlier this year, the 81-year-old was recognized with the National Basketball Coaches Association’s 2023 Tex Winter Assistant Coach Lifetime Impact Award during a ceremony held in Las Vegas.

“I want to thank the NBCA Selection Committee for acknowledging my father’s impact and career in the NBA,” his son Michael said after his father was handed the award. “His work ethic, his love of the game, and his passion for teaching were the foundation of my coaching career. This is a well-deserved honor and I feel very fortunate to be a part of this celebration.”