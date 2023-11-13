Since joining the Golden State Warriors in 2014, Head Coach Steve Kerr has experienced massive amounts of success – winning six conference titles and four championships over the course of the last decade. Winning that frequently as a coach (and having a long, prosperous career as a player) can lead to a bounty of riches. But how much does Kerr actually make? Here, we go over that, his net worth, coaching record, and some cool stuff about his personal life.

Steve Kerr Contract And Salary

According to Sportico, in 2018, Kerr signed an extension with the Warriors that paid out an annual value of 9.5 million dollars. That makes him the third-highest-paid coach in the association, trailing behind only Gregg Popovich (annual value of over 16 million) and Monty Williams (annual value of 13.08 million).

Kerr is in the final year of that deal, but as of right now, there has been no talk about an extension. However, Kerr is confident that one will get done soon.

Steve Kerr Net Worth

As we’ve already established, Kerr owns one of the most (if not the most) successful basketball lives among active coaches. He won five championships as a player, was the general manager of the Phoenix Suns during the Sevens Seconds or Less era, and now he’s the captain of the best modern dynasty in the sport (oh, and he was a pretty good broadcaster for a little while, too). All this has led to Kerr amassing a good deal of personal wealth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, that personal wealth amounts to an estimated net worth of 45 million dollars. That isn’t anywhere near the levels that Magic Johnson or Shaquille O’Neal are at, but that is a sizable number nonetheless.

Steve Kerr Head Coaching Record

As of writing this, Kerr is 479-243 in his 722 regular season games as a head coach. That is good for 39th all-time. If the Warriors win 45 games this year (very plausible as they are currently 6-5), he’ll climb all the way to 35th on the all-time list (so long as Tom Thibodeau’s New York Knicks don’t win more than 42 games). Kerr’s regular season win percentage (66.3%) ranks 11th all-time.

Meanwhile, in the playoffs, Kerr is 99-41, which has him tied for seventh all-time in wins (with Red Auerbach). His win percentage in those games (70.7%) is the highest postseason win percentage of any coach in NBA history.

Steve Kerr Wife

Kerr has been married to Margot Brennan (now Margot Kerr) since 1990. They were college sweethearts at the University of Arizona, meeting during their sophomore year. The two of them have three children: Nick, Maddy, and Matthew.