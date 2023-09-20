Ex-Suns Star Chris Paul Sells Paradise Valley Home For $8 Million

Former Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul sold his one-story Paradise Valley home in Arizona for $8 million, per sources. During the offseason, the 12-time All-Star was traded to the Washington Wizards and then to the Golden State Warriors.

According to Realtor.com, Paul’s former home was priced at $1,075 per square foot. Paul’s 7,452-square-foot home was built in 2021 and has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a six-car garage, and walls of windows overlooking Camelback Mountain. The lot size is 1.13 acres (49,422 square feet).

Additionally, the house’s primary suite includes a bathroom with dual vanities, a walk-in shower, a soaking tub, and plenty of closet space.

It also has a gourmet kitchen with a big center island, detailed moldings, and high ceilings. There’s a gym and guest house on the property as well.

Amenities also include a game room, sauna, and a breakfast bar in the eat-in kitchen. Furthermore, there are no homeowners association (HOA) fees, and annual property taxes for the 2022 tax year came to $8,174.

However, $130,620 was paid that year for land alone, per Zillow. In 2020, total assessments were $114,300.

The primary bathroom features two master baths, double sinks, and a private toilet room. Of course, the laundry area includes a washer and dryer. Plus, the home includes three fireplaces and a firepit.

While the home has no risk for flooding, the property’s wildfire risk is increasing.

Based on a June 2023 report by “Verisk Wildfire Analytics,” Arizona is the fourth-most dangerous state for wildfires due to the number of housing units at high to extreme risk of wildfire damage.

That’s what homeowners insurance is for. California, Texas, and Colorado lead the list for wildfires.

Moreover, an LLC named after the address of Paul’s former home paid cash for it, per Arizona Central’s Catherine Reagor. The ex-Phoenix Suns star paid $7 million for the house in 2021 through CEP Trust.

