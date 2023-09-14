Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Chris Paul are among the NBA players who qualify for exception for the league’s new rest policy. The new rule will go into effect for the 2023-24 season.

The NBA is allowing pre-approved designated back-to-back allowances for players who are 35 years old on opening night or have career workloads of 34,000 regular-season minutes or 1,000 regular-season and playoff games combined.

In addition to the four aforementioned NBA veterans, other star players who fall under this category include Mike Conley, DeMar DeRozan, and James Harden. The “star” requirements refer to any eligible player who is selected to the All-Star Game during that season.

NBA All-Stars Who Qualify For Exemption From Player Participation Policy (PPP) In 2023-24 Season

NBA All-Star Age Minutes Played Chris Paul 38 41,785 DeMar DeRozan 34 35,471 James Harden 34 34,753 Kevin Durant 34 36,181 LeBron James 38 54,093 Mike Conley 35 32,648 Stephen Curry 35 30,302

Prior to the 2017-18 season, the NBA first implemented a player resting policy (PRP) for all 30 teams. Since 2017, teams have been prohibited from resting healthy players for any high-profile and nationally televised game. Teams were fined at least $100,000 for violating this rule.

However, those rules will now be replaced with a more stringent player participation policy (PPP) that will go into effect at the start of the 2023-24 season. The NBA’s Competition Committee is pushing for harsher penalties and stricter guidelines.

Gambling is a significant factor. The NBA is projected to receive $167 million in revenue from casinos and betting, an 11% increase from last season, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

On Wednesday, the league’s Board of Governors voted to pass the measures.

Under these new rules, NBA teams will be fined $100,000 for a first violation, $250,000 for a second violation, and $1 million more than the previous penalty for each additional violation.

Teams are not allowed to shut down a star player if they are healthy. Likewise, each team must maintain a balance between the number of one-game absences for a star player in home games and road games. Teams are required to refrain from any long-term shutdown.

Additionally, a team may feel that a star player is unable to play in back-to-back games. If so, it must provide to the NBA written information at least one week prior explaining why the player’s participation should be limited. Proper communication is the key.

More importantly, the league has also said that a team can seek approval for a star player to be unavailable for one end of a back-to-back based on the player’s prior or unusual injury history.

The NBA listed other exceptions that will be granted. Exemptions include personal reasons and multigame absences for bona fide injury. Plus, roster management of unavailable star players and end-of-season flexibility. Rare and unusual circumstances will be considered.

Furthermore, 25 teams and 49 players (almost 11% of the league) will be impacted by the new rules. Not to mention, 15 teams have multiple players who were named All-NBA or to the All-Star Game in the previous three seasons.

Will the new PPP increase the chance of injuries? Fans seem to think so. This applies especially for players who are in their 30s and haven’t yet reached 34,000 regular-season minutes. Needless to say, this could lead to a decline in quality basketball.

Chris Paul will play alongside Stephen Curry on the Warriors this season. Last season, the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns.

