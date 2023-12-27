Bucks vs. Nets Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Dec. 27)

Tonight, the Brooklyn Nets (15-15, 18-11-1 ATS) host the Milwaukee Bucks (22-8, 13-17 ATS) in the second meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Bucks vs Nets matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Bucks as 4.5-point favorites on the road. BetOnline odds are below.

Bucks vs. Nets Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks @ Brooklyn Nets

Milwaukee Bucks @ Brooklyn Nets 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 🕙 What time is Buck vs. Nets Game: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Bucks vs. Nets Game: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA League Pass, YES Network

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Bucks -4.5 (-115) | Nets +4.5 (-105)

Bucks vs. Nets Odds

Bucks vs. Nets Predictions

Heading into Wednesday night’s game, the Bucks are 18-8 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee defeated the Nets 129-125 in their last matchup on Nov. 7. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 36 points with the Bucks, while Cam Thomas led Brooklyn with 45 points.

Milwaukee is 8-2 in its last 10 games, averaging 131.4 points, 46.4 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.2 steals, and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field.

Antetokounmpo is averaging team highs of 30.8 points, 11 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game for the Bucks. He’s on pace to become the first NBA player to average over 30 points per game in a season while shooting 60% or better from the floor.

As for the Nets, the struggling club is 13-9 against East opponents. Brooklyn has a 6-11 record against teams over .500 as well. Plus, the Nets are 4-6 in their past 10 contests.

Over this stretch, Brooklyn’s averaging 115.0 points, 43.7 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 6.2 steals, and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field.

Thomas leads the Nets in scoring with 23.5 points per game. Nic Claxton also leads Brooklyn in rebounds (9.5) and blocks (2.5) per game.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks hold a 56.7% probability of defeating Brooklyn. The Nets’ best chance to win is if Antetokounmpo sits this one out. If he plays, Milwaukee should prevail on the road.

Bucks vs. Nets Injuries

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

SF Jae Crowder (groin; out indefinitely) | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (possible rest; questionable)

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

PG Ben Simmons (hip; out indefinitely) | SG Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring; out indefinitely)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Bucks are 7-1 SU in their last eight games.

Milwaukee is 5-1 SU in their past six meetings with Brooklyn.

Next, the point total has gone over in 10 of the Bucks’ previous 13 contests.

Meanwhile, the Nets are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games.

Brooklyn is 1-5 SU in their past six home games against Milwaukee.

Lastly, the Nets are 10-4 ATS in their previous 14 home games.

Projected Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup

PG Damian Lillard | SG Malik Beasley | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo | SF Khris Middleton | C Brook Lopez

Projected Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup

PG Spencer Dinwiddie | SG Cam Thomas | PF Mikal Bridges | SF Cam Johnson | C Nic Claxton

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 30 games, the Bucks are 22-7 as favorites, 0-1 as underdogs, 6-6 ATS away, and 8-4 over/under away. On the other side, the Nets are 10-2 as favorites, 5-13 as underdogs, 11-4-1 ATS at home, and 9-7 over/under at home. The point total has gone over in 11 of Milwaukee’s last 14 games played in December.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Bucks to win, the Nets to cover the spread, and the point total to go under 240.5. The total has gone under in five of Brooklyn’s past six games played on a Wednesday. As long as Antetokounmpo plays for Milwaukee, the Nets are expected to fall short.

Pick the Bucks to win! While Brooklyn is coming off back-to-back wins, the Bucks are aiming to bounce back from their 129-122 loss to the New York Knicks on Christmas Day. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.