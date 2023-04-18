NC State grad transfer Jack Clark has committed to Clemson for the 2023-24 season

It was reported yesterday that NC State grad transfer, Jack Clark had narrowed his list to four schools. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein broke the news today that Clark has committed to play for the Clemson Tigers next season. He was a four-star player and the 83rd-best prospect in the transfer portal of over 1,100 this offseason. Clark spent four seasons at La Salle before he played for NC State last season.

The six-foot-eight guard played in 23 games for the Wolfpack last season and made 17 starts. Clark will be attending his third school throughout his career and will be a redshirt senior this season. He averaged (9.0) points, (6.9) rebounds, (1.5) assists, and (1.7) steals per game.

Clark is now the second portal player to land at Clemson this offseason after signing former Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder.

NEWS: NC State transfer Jack Clark has committed to Clemson, he tells @On3sports. Averaged 9 points and 6.9 rebounds this season. Story: https://t.co/2XzeuNieQE pic.twitter.com/49HNIelkzn — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 18, 2023

Jack Clark narrowed his list down to Clemson, Arkansas, Xavier, and Villanova, but ultimately picked the Tigers for next season. The Tigers and the Wolfpack seem to be swapping players without knowing it. An hour before Clark committed to Clemson, former Tigers center Ben Middlebrooks committed to NC State for next season. This is the second season in a row that Clemson was able to snag transfers from within the ACC conference.

Clark was an under-the-radar prospect coming out of high school and had three solid seasons in the A-10 Conference with La Salle. In 63 games played with the Explorers and 43 starts, Clark averaged (11.0) points, (5.4) rebounds, (1.4) assists, and (1.0) steals.

The redshirt senior enjoyed a career-high in field goal (.436) and free-throw (.840) percentage this past season with NC State. Head coach Brad Brownell was able to land his second commit this offseason from Clark and the Tigers will look to build for next season. Clemson had their most wins in a season since 2017-18 but just missed the NCAA tournament this season.